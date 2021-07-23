Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

FINRA Mulls New Guidance, Rulemaking After GameStop Saga

By Patrick Donachie
wealthmanagement.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Financial Industry Regulatory Authority will likely introduce additional guidance and potential rulemaking related to “meme stocks,” according to Chief Legal Officer Bob Colby, speaking on a panel discussion at SIFMA’s Legal & Compliance Forum this week. FINRA issued regulatory notices reminding firms of their best execution obligations in March...

www.wealthmanagement.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jessica Hopper
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Finra#Gamestop#Rulemaking#Finra#Sifma#Legal Compliance Forum#Gamestop#Sec
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
U.S. SEC
Related
Marketsfinancialadvisoriq.com

Execs Tell Finra: Start Early, Get Creative in Educating New Investors

An “unprecedented” number of new investors have entered the markets over the past 18 months, according to the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, so it wants to do its part to make sure these novice investors know what they’re doing. Finra says many of the new investors were drawn through self-directed...
Economyfa-mag.com

Aegis Broker's Excessive Trading Costs Client More Than $140K, Finra Says

The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority has accused a former registered representative with Aegis Capital Corp. for causing one customer to lose thousands of dollars through unauthorized, excessive and unsuitable trading in the customer's accounts. The complaint alleged that from July 2014 through June 2015, the rep, Daniel O’Neill, executed 456...
EconomyInvestmentNews

SEC approves Finra rule to rein in rogue brokerages

The rule requires firms with a history of misconduct or that employ a high number of reps with disciplinary records to deposit cash into an account controlled by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority Inc. The SEC approved Friday a Finra rule designed to rein in brokerages with a history of...
BusinessInvestmentNews

Robinhood under investigation by Finra ahead of IPO

The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority Inc. is probing Robinhood Financial CEO Vlad Tenev and co-founder Baiju Bhatt for not being licensed as registered brokers. The online brokerage, whose highly anticipated initial public offering is slated for Thursday, disclosed in a filing Tuesday that it received an investigative request seeking documents and information related to its compliance with Finra registration requirements for member personnel, including the non-registration status of Tenev and Bhatt.
Economyfinancialadvisoriq.com

Finra In Favor of Remote Branch Inspections Until 2022

Remote branch inspections for broker-dealers are likely to continue as a viable option through 2022 and could be part of the future of exams in the years beyond, according to comments from Financial Industry Regulatory Authority executives. Finra CEO Robert Cook said yesterday that he’d like to see relief from...
Personal FinanceBusiness Insider

FINRA: The organization that regulates broker-dealers and protects investors

The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) oversees US-based broker-dealer firms, registered brokers, and market dealings. Brokers must be registered with FINRA in order to trade securities with the public. FINRA plays a big role in market security by watching for manipulation or fraud. Visit Insider's Investing Reference library for more...
Personal Financesecurityboulevard.com

What’s Missing from New FINRA Guidance

In a recent release, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) provided insight into the increasing frequency of occurrences of Account Takeover (ATO) within the financial industry. The report also produced guidance for organizations looking to tighten their cybersecurity, but no direction was provided regarding the growing issue of password hygiene.
EconomyCredit Union Times

FINRA Guidance Misses the Security Mark

Account takeover (ATO), in which hackers gain unauthorized access to digital accounts by obtaining users’ credentials, is on the rise in the financial services sector, accounting for 32% of all targeted account types as shown in a recent report from Security.org and Deduce. The repercussions of these attacks are numerous – downtime, customer attrition and reputational damage, to name just a few. There’s also a significant financial impact, as 89% of financial institution executives point to ATO as the most common cause of losses in their digital channel.
Economyaccountingtoday.com

SPAC restatements proliferate in wake of SEC warning

A warning from the Securities and Exchange Commission about accounting for the warrants used by special purpose acquisition companies has prompted hundreds of them to issue financial restatements. SPACs, also known as blank-check companies, have become an increasingly popular way for companies to go public by merging a privately held...
New York City, NYPosted by
Lite 98.7

Hey New York-Check Your Account for A $1600 Refund from the IRS

You could be getting a "bonus" $1,600 from the IRS as soon as today. If you meet these qualifications you should check your bank account or mailbox. The Internal Revenue Service reported that another 1.5 million taxpayers will receive refunds averaging more than $1,600 as it continues to adjust unemployment compensation from previously filed income tax returns.
U.S. SECHarvard Health

SEC Returns Spotlight to Cybersecurity Disclosure Enforcement

William Johnson, Scott Ferber, and Matthew Hanson are partners at King & Spalding LLP. This post is based on a King & Spalding memorandum by Mr. Johnson, Mr. Ferber, Mr. Hanson, and Charles Cain. On June 15, the Securities and Exchange Commission announced a settlement with First American Financial Corporation...
Harvard, MAHarvard Health

Harvard Law School Forum on Corporate Governance

William Johnson, Scott Ferber, and Matthew Hanson are partners at King & Spalding LLP. This post is based on a King & Spalding memorandum by Mr. Johnson, Mr. Ferber, Mr. Hanson, and Charles Cain. On June 15, the Securities and Exchange Commission announced a settlement with First American Financial Corporation...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Monteverde & Associates PC Announces An Investigation Of Medallia, Inc. - MDLA

NEW YORK, July 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/-- Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner at Monteverde & Associates PC, a national securities firm rated Top 50 in the 2018-2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report and headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating Medallia, Inc. ("MDLA" or the "Company") (MDLA) relating to its proposed acquisition by Thoma Bravo. Under the terms of the agreement, MDLA shareholders will receive $34.00 in cash per share they own.
Congress & CourtsAugusta Free Press

Beyer introduces new legislation to regulate digital assets

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Congressman Don Beyer (D-VA-08) has introduced the Digital Asset Market Structure and Investor Protection Act, legislation that would protect consumers and promote innovation by incorporating digital assets into existing financial regulatory structures. “Innovation in the digital asset sector is creating new goods...
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Petroteq Provides By-Weekly Update on Status of Application for Management Cease Trade Order

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. SHERMAN OAKS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 30, 2021 / Petroteq Energy Inc. ("Petroteq" or the "Company") (TSXV:PQE)(OTC PINK:PQEFF)(FSE:PQCF), an oil company focused on the development and implementation of its proprietary oil-extraction and remediation technologies, is providing this bi-weekly update on the status of the Company's application for a management cease trade order (the "MCTO") which has now been filed by the Company with its principal regulator, the Ontario Securities Commission, under National Policy 12-203 - Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203"), following the Company's announcement on July 16, 2021 (the "Announcement") that it will be unable to file its quarterly report on Form 10-Q (and related certifications) for the period ended May 31, 2021 (the "Documents") on or before July 30, 2021, as required under Canadian National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations. The MCTO, if granted, will not affect the ability of investors who are not insiders to trade in the securities of the Company. No decision has yet been made by the Ontario Securities Commission on this application.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (OMGA) Prices 7.4M Share IPO at $17/sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: OMGA) ("Omega"), a development-stage biotechnology company leveraging its OMEGA Epigenomic Programmingâ„¢ platform to harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 7,400,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $17.00 per share. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by Omega. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by Omega, are expected to be approximately $125.8 million, excluding any exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares. Omega's common stock is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "OMGA" on July 30, 2021. The offering is expected to close on August 3, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, Omega has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,110,000 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions.
MarketsCoinDesk

BlockFi’s Lead Investor Bows Out Amid Regulatory Uncertainty

Robinhood’s underperforming initial public offering came amid settlement after settlement, with the latest coming with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA). Next on the Brief, MicroStrategy’s second-quarter earnings report lays out the company’s intention to buy more bitcoin. Alongside these crypto ups and downs, the regulatory narrative continues: proposed legislation on digital assets covers everything from the Securities and Exchange Commission’s authority over digital securities to U.S. Treasury authority over stablecoins.

Comments / 0

Community Policy