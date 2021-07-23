Cancel
TV Series

See More Pictures From ‘Outer Banks’ Season 2

fangirlish.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJuly 30th can’t get here fast enough. We’re counting down the days to season 2 of Outer Banks. There have been a few clips released, but you know we love some photos. Especially some behind the scenes photos. Outer Banks is a coming of age story that follows a tight-knit...

fangirlish.com

TV Seriesthecoastlandtimes.com

‘Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks’ Season 8 premieres Sunday

Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks Season 8 premieres Sunday, July 18 at 7:30 p.m. on the National Geographic channel. “promises to be the most dangerous and thrilling season of Wicked Tuna yet,” stated a news release from High 10 Media. “For the first time in show history the entire fleet is...
TV SeriesElite Daily

Outer Banks

Season 1 of Outer Banks gave fans quite a lot to process. From evil parents to romances that continued offscreen (looking at you, Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline), it’s easy to see why the show became such a success in 2020. Now, with the July 30, 2021, release of Season 2 on the horizon, viewers are understandably antsy for the next installment. Luckily, this Outer Banks Season 2 sneak-peek clip will give you a look at what the Pogues are up to in the upcoming episodes.
TV SeriesPosted by
Us Weekly

Outer Banks’ Charles Esten Details ‘Heightened ‘ Season 2, ‘Hothead’ Rafe and More

During season 1 of Outer Banks, Ward Cameron (Charles Esten) made a lot of bad decisions — and that only continues in season 2. “I think he had good intentions. It’s not that his intentions weren’t good. It’s just that maybe his judgment isn’t good,” the Nashville alum, 55, told Us Weekly exclusively ahead of the second season. “Every decision he made, he sorta doubled down later, and by the end of it, he was cornered. What struck me the most is when I read the second season, the very first episode, I was about five pages in and I stopped and I called my wife. I go, ‘Man, they hit the ground running!'”
TV SeriesElite Daily

The Outer Banks Cast Teases "Chaotic" Season 2 Details

The Pogues are back, y’all! When Outer Banks Season 1 debuted on April 15, 2020 — a month into the coronavirus pandemic that had most of the country stuck indoors and glued to their TVs — it became a smash hit. (Remember when everyone started wearing bandanas around their necks to channel their inner John B.?) Now, with its release date just around the corner (July 30), the Outer Banks Season 2 cast is just as anxious for its release as the show’s vast fanbase.
TV Seriescentralrecorder.com

Outer Banks Season 2: Finally Dropping On Netflix This Week!!

Outer Banks that had released it’s first season in 2020 was well able to dial it’s melodrama to it’s own sweet spot keeping the hungry audience enough entertained. The strong sense of adventure with the summer feeling had well hooked the audience and though the show had stumbled into a few controversies, the show managed to struck the audience that compelled the makers to renew the season on 24 July, 2020.
TV Seriesthecinemaholic.com

Outer Banks Season 2 Episode 1 Recap and Ending, Explained

Created by Shannon Burke, Jonas Pate, and Josh Pate, ‘Outer Banks’ is a Netflix teen mystery drama series predominantly set in and around the eponymous barrier islands off the coast of North Carolina, USA. One of the predominant themes of the show is the wealth disparity between the affluent summer vacationers of Figure Eight, known as the Kooks, and the working-class locals of the Cut, known as the Pogues.
TV SeriesPosted by
UPI News

'Outer Banks': John B, Sarah slow dance in Season 2 clip

July 28 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of Outer Banks Season 2. The streaming service shared a clip from the season Wednesday featuring Chase Stokes and Madelyn Cline as John B and Sarah. The preview shows John B (Stokes) and Sarah (Cline) share an emotional moment while slow...
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

Outer Banks Season 2 age rating: Is the series suitable for kids?

Outer Banks Season 2 arrives on Netflix at the end of the month. Want to watch it with the family? Check out the Outer Banks age rating to see if it’s suitable. There’s no doubt we’re all excited to see Outer Banks Season 2. The story is set to pick up off the back of the first season. John B and Sarah are presumed dead, but we know they survived the boat capsizing and were picked up by fishermen.
TV Seriesimdb.com

The Cast of Outer Banks Answers Your Burning Questions About Season 2

T minus nine hours until Outer Banks fans learn the fate of John B, Sarah and the Pogues. Season 2 of the hit Netflix show streams on July 30 and, to get us even more hyped, Chase Stokes (who plays John B), Rudy Pankow (JJ) and Jonathan Daviss (Pope) are answering all of your burning questions about gold, revenge, shipping and evil stepmothers. The actors exclusively spoke with E! News about the next chapter, which takes place in the Bahamas as they're wanted for murder. It's all going down, as Sarah tells John B in the trailer, "We are fugitives in a foreign country. Promise me you won't do anything stupid." The cast of Outer Banks will...
TV SeriesPosted by
POPSUGAR

The Pogues Might Be Going to the Bahamas, but Outer Banks Season 2 Wasn't Filmed There

With the July 30 release of season two of Outer Banks on Netflix, we can't blame you for wanting to join the Pogues and the Kooks on their adventures. Although the series centers on a group of teens in North Carolina, filming for the first and second seasons primarily took place in Charleston, SC. This was due to North Carolina's anti-LGBTQ bathroom bill, which was passed in March 2016. While filming for the second season also took place in Charleston, because of the first season cliffhanger ending for John B and Sarah Cameron, the Outer Banks cast also got to spend some time in the Caribbean. Although John B and Sarah end up in the Bahamas at the end of season one, those scenes were actually shot in Barbados.
TV & VideosWwd.com

Chase Stokes Hunkers Down for More ‘Outer Banks’

“As a Florida analogy, it’s like when a hurricane is coming,” says Chase Stokes rather seamlessly, when asked what the days leading up to season two of his hit show “Outer Banks” are like. “You get two days of really great weather, and then you start to see the rain come in. We’re all like, ‘Oh s–t. Let’s hunker down.’”
TV Seriesgetindianews.com

Outer Banks Season 2 Release Date And Time On Netflix Revealed!

There is going to be the second season of Outer Banks that is going to be released on the platform Netflix and it seems like that the audiences can’t contain their excitement, and it has been stated that season 2 Outer Banks is going to be hitting the service streaming on 30th July on Friday in the year 2021 and it is being stated that this is the Netflix original series which is going to be one of the most awaited and one of the biggest shows which are going to be displayed in the entire year.
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

Outer Banks Season 2 Episode 5 Review: The Darkest Hour

The Camerons are falling like a house of cards. Outer Banks Season 2 Episode 5 put all of the characters in compromising positions, but the payoff was spectacular. Ward and Rafe have long felt like their family was superior to everyone in Outer Banks, but there's no turning back now.
TV SeriesEsquire

Outer Banks Season Three Will Continue This Batshit Treasure Hunt

Oh, boy. Are we doing this? We're doing this. Like Season One of Outer Banks, Season Two of the Netflix series pummeled us like a torrential downpour with as much mystery + treasure + making out + strange but totally quotable lingo as our small human brains could possibly handle. And John B be damned, we got another hell of a cliffhanger. Sarah's family stole the new Big Treasure, the Cross of Santo Domingo, and kinda-sorta tried to kill her. When the Pogues rescue her, they decide to toss the cross in the ocean, but Sarah's family fishes it out and chases the crew with all the treasures in tow. Oh, and John B's father is alive. How's that for a finale? Now, once you take a moment to yourself, read on for everything we know about the next season so far.
TV SeriesPosted by
Distractify

Carla Limbrey in 'Outer Banks' Season 2 Has Strong Ties to Ward

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for seasons 1 and 2 of Outer Banks. Season 2 of Outer Banks has a lot going on, from John B and Sarah trying to get back home and clear John B's name to Ward and Rafe steadily unraveling. But it also features a few new characters, including Carla Limbrey. She's a former associate of Ward's and she ends up being pretty important to the gang.

