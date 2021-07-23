Donald E. Johnson III

Donnie Johnson, 46, of Summerfield, FL passed away peacefully on July 20, 2021. He was born on September 5, 1974, in Orlando, FL to Carol Oldham and Donald Johnson Jr. He was a student at Lake Weir High School. Donnie was lifetime lover of hunting, fishing, the landscape industry, boating, and spending time with his family when he wasn’t working. For the past 18 years, Donnie and his wife Patty worked together with Donnie’s mom to build the company that Donnie had dedicated his life to.