Burien, WA

Burien City Council candidate John White offering $10,000 reward to find source of ‘Vote Against’ signs

B-Town (Burien) Blog
 9 days ago
Burien City Council candidate John White told The B-Town Blog Friday (July 23, 2021) that he is offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible for defacing signs, as well as posting the recent, anonymous ‘Vote Against’ signs around Burien this week.

White’s personal offer is in addition to a $2,000 reward being offered by Mayor Jimmy Matta, who said he considers the signs a threat, citing the use of lightning bolts he says are reminiscent of Nazi, white supremacist imagery.

So if you know who is responsible and help identify them, you could pocket $12,000.

“This makes Burien look ugly,” White told The B-Town Blog on Thursday. “Sarah Moore is a good person, Krystal Marx is also, Jimmy Matta is a good guy and Hugo Garcia is a good guy, too. They don’t deserve this.”

If you have any information about whoever is responsible for these signs, please email White at [email protected], or call him directly at (206) 495-7030.

Seattle, WA
Local News, Events, Politics, Crime, COVID-19 News, Arts & more for Burien, WA.

