ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Everybody meet Tyson. He is the animal shelter’s pet of the week. He has been with the shelter for approximately three months. He was a found and rescued animal to the shelter. When he was found on the run he was malnourished and injured. Since then, Tyson has healed, put on healthy weight, is one of the most loving pooches in the shelter, and is ready to extend that love to a new guardian.