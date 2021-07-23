Cancel
Thomas Barrack Set for Release on $250M Bond in Trump Lobbying Case

By Nicholas Rizzi
Commercial Observer
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThomas Barrack, the private equity investor and close friend of former President Donald Trump, will be released on a $250 million bond after being charged with allegedly illegally lobbying the ex-president on behalf of the United Arab Emirates. A Los Angeles judge ordered on Friday that Barrack be freed on...

