The Con is back. The Tupelo Con, that is. The sixth annual event takes place Saturday and Sunday in Building V of the Tupelo Furniture Market on Coley Road. And it includes a Saturday night of big-time wrestling, an event separate from the Con itself. Doors open Saturday at 10 a.m., while wrestling doors open at 6:30 p.m. and matches begin at 7:30 p.m. Sunday’s Tupelo Con hours are noon-6 p.m.