Canine Playtime: A Guide To Denver Dog Parks And Leash Laws

“Anybody who doesn’t know what soap tastes like never washed a dog.” Franklin P. Jones. Dogs are best friends, counselors, consolers, and confidants — they can share your emotional highs and spiritual lows with equal enthusiasm. Perhaps the only thing they love as much as being with their humans is the chance to run and play with their fellow canines. Across the Mile High City, there are numerous places where dogs can go for a leash-free romp. Yet, as with the rest of Denver’s infrastructure, this aspect has been placed in lopsidedly-high demand by the population boom. A recent article on denverite .com cites an estimate that there are somewhere around 150,000 dogs in Denver across 99,000 households.