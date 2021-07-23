Cancel
NFL

New York Jets Assistant Coach Greg Knapp Dies At Age 58

By Tori Adams
wfxb.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSad news for sports fans, New York Jets assistant coach Greg Knapp has died following a bicycle crash five days ago. The Knapp family announced yesterday that the 58 year old had passed away in a statement that read “Knapper was called back home to heaven, where he will be reunited with his dad. Those of us who were so blessed to have known him, know that he would have wanted even this moment to be a teachable one.” According to the San Ramon Police Department, Knapp collided with a single motorist on Saturday in California. After a preliminary investigation, authorities said they do not suspect drugs and/or alcohol were a factor in the incident. Police also said the driver of the vehicle cooperated with the investigation.

