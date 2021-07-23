Mississippi’s Attorney General Requests the Supreme Court overturn Roe v. Wade

Mississippi’s Attorney General Lynn Fitch has requested that the Supreme Court overturn Roe v. Wade. Fitch argued that the bill was ‘egregiously wrong’ and urged the justices to allow a controversial law that bars most abortions after 15 weeks to go into effect. During a news brief, Fitch told justices that “the conclusion that abortion is a constitutional right has no basis in text, structure, history, or tradition.” Fitch also added the case for overruling Roe is ‘overwhelming’.