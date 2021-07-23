Cancel
Myrtle Beach, SC

Fifteen Year Old Who Drowned in Myrtle Beach Hotel Pool Has Been Identified

By Tori Adams
wfxb.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 15 year old who drowned in a Myrtle Beach hotel pool on July 10th has been identified. Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard identified him as Duong Ma of Archdale North Carolina. He left his room at the Sea Mist hotel to go swimming around 6 pm and when he didn’t return by 9:30 pm his family went looking for him, when they couldn’t find him they called police. Officers searched the area for several hours but he was not found until 11 am the following morning on July 11th in the pool of the resort. Willard said he died of asphyxiation due to drowning. The Myrtle Beach Police Department is investigating.

State
North Carolina State
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
Myrtle Beach, SC
Accidents
Myrtle Beach, SC
Crime & Safety
#Drowning#Swimming#Police#Accident
