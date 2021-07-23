Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Southlake, TX

Southlake City Council puts out a call for volunteers

By Anna Caplan
Dallas News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouthlake is looking for a few good volunteers. The city is asking residents to apply for a number of boards and commissions, which offer one- and two-year commitments. “Community engagement and outreach, community enhancement and development, crime control and prevention, advancing the Teen Court Program, issues and programs for Southlake’s senior citizen population and those interested in all matters related to public art are encouraged to complete an application for a board or commission,” the city said on its website.

www.dallasnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Local
Texas Society
City
Southlake, TX
Southlake, TX
Society
Southlake, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Senior Citizen#Southlake City Council#Community#The Teen Court Program
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Related
WorldPosted by
Fox News

US, UK and Israel blame Iran for attack on Israeli-managed tanker

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) – The United States has joined the United Kingdom and Israel in accusing Iran of carrying out a deadly drone strike that killed two aboard a tanker off Oman. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken made the announcement in a statement Sunday. Blinken said: "Upon...
CelebritiesPosted by
CNN

Actor Saginaw Grant dies at 85

(CNN) — Actor Saginaw Grant, known for his roles in "Breaking Bad" and "The Lone Ranger," has died, according to his publicist Lani Carmichael. He was 85 years old. The prolific Native American character actor died on July 28, Carmichael said. Carmichael's announcement added that Grant was the "hereditary chief...

Comments / 0

Community Policy