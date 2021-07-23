Southlake City Council puts out a call for volunteers

Southlake is looking for a few good volunteers. The city is asking residents to apply for a number of boards and commissions, which offer one- and two-year commitments. “Community engagement and outreach, community enhancement and development, crime control and prevention, advancing the Teen Court Program, issues and programs for Southlake’s senior citizen population and those interested in all matters related to public art are encouraged to complete an application for a board or commission,” the city said on its website.