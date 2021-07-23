Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Austin, TX

Austin-based package service Fetch lands $60 million to continue swift growth

By From Wire Reports
Dallas News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAustin-based apartment delivery management company Fetch has received a major round of funding as the startup continues its swift growth. Fetch says it has raised a total of $60 million, with most of that coming in a $50 million funding round that includes investment from Ocelot Capital, Greenpoint Partnets, Alpaca VC and Rose Park Advisors. Fetch said it also secured a $10 million venture debt facility from Signature Bank.

www.dallasnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Industry
Local
Texas Business
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Industry
City
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
Industry
Dallas, TX
Business
Austin, TX
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fetch#Package Delivery#Startup#Swift#Ocelot Capital#The American Statesman#Signature Bank#Venture Banking Group#Elevate Brands#Amazon Com#Workrise#Arrive Logistics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
Related
Florida StatePosted by
NBC News

Florida has more new Covid cases than ever before

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida reported 21,683 new cases of Covid-19, the state’s highest one-day total since the start of the pandemic, according to federal health data released Saturday. The state has become the new national epicenter for the virus, accounting for around a fifth of all new cases in the...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

New mask guidelines trigger backlash

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) new mask guidance is spurring confusion and backlash as the country tries to respond to the shifting threat of the delta variant. Many public health experts called the CDC prudent for recommending that even fully vaccinated Americans should wear masks in indoor...
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Simone Biles pulls out of floor competition

TOKYO — U.S. gymnastics superstar Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final floor event, USA Gymnastics said Sunday. That leaves Biles only one event left to possibly compete in — the balance beam contest on Tuesday. “Simone has withdrawn from the event final for floor and will make a decision...

Comments / 0

Community Policy