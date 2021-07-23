Austin-based package service Fetch lands $60 million to continue swift growth
Austin-based apartment delivery management company Fetch has received a major round of funding as the startup continues its swift growth. Fetch says it has raised a total of $60 million, with most of that coming in a $50 million funding round that includes investment from Ocelot Capital, Greenpoint Partnets, Alpaca VC and Rose Park Advisors. Fetch said it also secured a $10 million venture debt facility from Signature Bank.www.dallasnews.com
