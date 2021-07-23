Meet the startup helping Nestlé, Nike and Unilever unite programmatic and purpose
Programmatic and purpose at first seem unlikely bedfellows, but one startup is bringing them together. Good-Loop, founded by ad agency exec Amy Williams and software engineer and tech consultant Daniel Winterstein in 2016, is building up an impressive client base, with companies such as Nestlé, Nike and Unilever. The core product of Good-Loop is a platform that works by rewarding viewers of video ads by allowing them to donate 50% of the media spend of the ad to a charity, provided they watch part of the ad.www.prweek.com
