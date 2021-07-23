ctDNA Monitoring May Improve Early Relapse Detection in Large B-Cell Lymphoma Following Axi-Cel Treatment

Newswise — HACKENSACK, N.J. (DATE TK) — A new study has found that using CAR T-cell therapy as the second line of treatment for diffusing large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) that has returned or continued to grow after initial treatment was more effective than the standard second-line regimen of care for improving event-free survival (EFS / defined as disease progression, needing to start a new lymphoma treatment, or death from any cause). Investigators from Hackensack Meridian/Hackensack University Medical Center’s John Theurer Cancer Center (JTCC), a part of Georgetown Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center, participated in the multicenter international study, called ZUMA-7.