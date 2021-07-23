Cancel
ctDNA Monitoring May Improve Early Relapse Detection in Large B-Cell Lymphoma Following Axi-Cel Treatment

By Hayley Virgil
cancernetwork.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor patients with large B-cell lymphoma who have undergone treatment with axicabtagene ciloleucel, ctDNA monitoring may help to improve early detection of recurrent disease. Noninvasive circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) monitoring my be used to assess risk and predict outcomes for patients with large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL) who are undergoing treatment with axicabtagene ciloleucel (axi-cel; Yescarta), according to the results of a prospective trial published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology.

