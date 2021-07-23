Williams: Voter suppression is on the rise. The Richmond Crusade for Voters is needed more than ever.
After Jonathan Davis became president of the Richmond Crusade for Voters in January, he reached out to a man who knows a thing or two about overcoming Black voter suppression. Dr. William Ferguson Reid co-founded the Crusade in 1956 to register and mobilize Black voters during Massive Resistance. A dozen years later, he became the first African American seated in the Virginia General Assembly in the 20th century.richmond.com
