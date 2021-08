The Detroit Tigers were forced to wait through a two-hour, 10-minute rain delay before starting the second of four games against the Texas Rangers. Once the contest began at 9:20 p.m., the Tigers (45-51) were steady in all facets en route to five consecutive wins. They picked up a 4-1 victory Tuesday at Comerica Park, fueled by a pair of solo home runs and left-handed starter Tarik Skubal's six innings of one-run ball.