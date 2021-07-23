Cancel
Ada, OK

Ada to become Purple Heart City

By KXII Staff
KXII.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleADA, Okla. (City of Ada) – The City of Ada is proud to honor our military men and women as we become an official Purple Heart City on August 13, 2021. The Purple Heart was the first American service award or decoration made available to the common soldier and is specifically awarded to members of the United States Armed Forces who have been wounded or paid the ultimate sacrifice in combat. The Purple Heart is the oldest military decoration in present use and was initially created as the Badge of Military Merit by General George Washington in 1782.

