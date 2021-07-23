Cancel
Environment

Sunny, hazy skies expected over South Texas through weekend

By Bill Alexander
KRIS 6 News
KRIS 6 News
 8 days ago
Upper-level high pressure moving into Southern Texas from the Gulf of Mexico is clearing skies and increasing temperatures this afternoon, and the hot, dry trend will continue through early next week.

Meanwhile, residual lower layer humidity will mean dangerous heat indices this weekend. And an influx of Saharan dust is causing hazy skies as well as eye, lung and sinus irritation the next couple of days, as well.

With air temperatures in the middle 90s, heat indices will approach Heat Advisory criteria Saturday and Sunday afternoon, with values of 105 to 111 degrees expected.

Some relief from the heat arrives by the middle of next week, with increasing tropical moisture dropping temperatures a couple of degrees and introducing isolated coastal showers.

No significant precipitation is expected, however.

Afternoon temperatures will remain in the middle 90s over the next week, with overnight readings in the middle 70s.

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KRIS 6 News, updated throughout the day.

#South Texas#Heat Indices#Saharan#Heat Advisory
