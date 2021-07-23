Mysteries of the Oort Cloud at the Edge of Our Solar System

A network of strange features discovered underground at the south pole of Mars may not be lakes of liquid salty water after all. According to a new analysis, the strange shiny patches in radar data collected from the Mars Express orbiting probe could be resulting from frozen clay - specifically, hydrous aluminium silicates, or smectite minerals. "To date, all previous papers were only able to suggest holes in the lakes argument. We're the first paper to demonstrate that another material is the most likely cause of the observations," said planetary scientist Isaac Smith of the Planetary Science Institute and York University in...