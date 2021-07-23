Cancel
Astronomy

Mysteries of the Oort Cloud at the Edge of Our Solar System

By Joshua Rapp Learn
Discover Mag
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Oort cloud represents the very edges of our solar system. The thinly dispersed collection of icy material starts roughly 200 times farther away from the sun than Pluto and stretches halfway to our sun’s nearest starry neighbor, Alpha Centauri. We know so little about it that its very existence is theoretical — the material that makes up this cloud has never been glimpsed by even our most powerful telescopes, except when some of it breaks free.

