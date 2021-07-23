U.S. Cattle on Feed Down 1%; Cattle Inventory Down 2%

Last week we looked at the potential economical importance our cull cattle and bulls can have on our local operations profits. Additionally, we explained the different grades cull cattle will fit into along with price relationship between the different grades. This week we will close out this discussion looking into management options producer can take to maximize returns on those cull cattle. When looking at marketing cull cattle, caution should be practiced. Not every cull can return profits by simply adding weight. If marketing these cull animals directly to a packing plant, cattle that grade high cutter and utility will result in discounted prices due to them having too much external fat. Routinely, packers discount what they classify as fat cattle. Unlike with feedlot cattle, cow processors sort carcasses according to the described criteria; they are not graded by a USDA grader or stamped with the packer grades. Additional discounts to be aware of when selling directly to packers would be for light carcasses. Those carcasses weighing less than 350 lbs. can receive up to a $15/cwt discount. Carcasses falling into the light category would mostly likely come from those cattle in the canner grade. To compensate for this at the sale barn, you will notice that thin, emaciated cattle always are discounted by the buyers. With this thought, honestly and truthfully, the most competitive area to market cull cattle remains through the local auction barn where you can take advantage of multiple buyers competing against each other. The following are a few changes in management to consider if they appear to be profitable in your operational management of cull cattle. Add weight to thin cull cows before selling. This is particularly valuable when cows are BCS 3 or lower at culling. High quality forage efficiently replenishes muscle mass on cows. Extremely old cows may not gain as efficient as younger cows, and you should consider culling old cows before they lose their teeth. Besides having lower cull weight and value, such cows have also weaned lighter calves than the younger cows for probably at least two years. Target a BCS of 5 for light muscled cows and BCS 5-6 for heavier muscled cows. Sell cows before they become fat (BCS 8-9). Fat cows are discounted for low lean yield regardless of their potential to classify as Breaking Utility. Explore selling directly to a packer on a prearranged price. Caution should be exercised! Bids are more competitive at local auctions. Only knowledgeable producers should attempt to market good quality cows directly to a packer. Market crippled cattle directly to a packer, without going through usual marketing channels. Cows with other blemishes, such as bad eyes, probably should also be sold directly to a packer. Consider cull cows as an asset and handle them as such. Bruising is a major problem with cull cows. Most bruises are caused by rough handling and hauling from the time they are sorted at the ranch until they are processed at the cow plant. Sell early before all that is left is a shell of a cow. Try not to market cows that are too thin or too fat. Sell before blemishes become problems. Sell crippled cattle and cows with obvious blemishes directly to the packer. Eliminate small, framed cows, which produce less pounds of saleable product of less value to the ground meat processor, a double loser. Reasonable cow weights should be 1,000 to 1,250 pounds. Moderate framed cows (frame score 5) with average muscling in a BCS 5 should weight from 1,150 to 1,250 pounds at maturity. If you have any question pertaining to this topic or any others, contact Lee Dudley at the Texas AgriLife Extension Office at (903) 693-0300 Ext. 160. Additionally, keep your eyes out starting Aug. 1 for this article in its entirety located in our Monthly AgriLife Newsletter “The Panola Extension.”