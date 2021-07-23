Cancel
U.S. Cattle on Feed Down 1%; Cattle Inventory Down 2%

By ShayLe Stewart
dtnpf.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOMAHA (DTN) -- Cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in the United States for feedlots with capacity of 1,000 or more head totaled 11.3 million head on July 1, 2021. The inventory was 1% below July 1, 2020. The inventory included 6.98 million steers and steer calves,...

