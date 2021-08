NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks pushed broadly higher on Wall Street today, helping the S&P claw back the ground it lost over the previous two days and turn slightly higher for the week. The benchmark index added 0.4%, helped by gains in technology companies and banks. Investors were underwhelmed by the market debut of online brokerage Robinhood, which closed 8.4% below its IPO price after a day of jagged trading. Another big batch of companies released their latest quarterly results. Pizza Hut owner Yum Brands and Ford rose after reporting solid earnings. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note edged up to 1.27%.