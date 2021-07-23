Cawthorn says Fauci should be prosecuted if the GOP takes back Congress in 2022

R ep. Madison Cawthorn, a North Carolina Republican, wants to "prosecute" Dr. Anthony Fauci if Republicans win back Congress in 2022, he said Wednesday.

Cawthorn 's characterization of Fauci was in response to Sen. Rand Paul's clash with Fauci on Tuesday, in which both men accused each other of lying before Congress.

FAUCI AND RAND PAUL CALL EACH OTHER LIARS IN DEBATE OVER WUHAN LAB

“I'll tell you, when we take the majority back in 2022, I'll make sure consequences are doled out,” Cawthorn said. “We want to prosecute this guy to the full ability of the law, and I’ll tell you, to lie to the American people just to get your name in the news, just to get your face on the cover of books, just to get fame and fortune."

"I’ll tell you, Dr. Anthony Fauci does not deserve either fame or fortune,” he told Real America's Voice .

Cawthorn also accused Fauci of being a “pawn of the Chinese Communist Party ."

The Republican congressman called Fauci a "punk" on Tuesday.

"I normally have a great amount of respect for the people who work here on Capitol Hill, knowing that although we have different ideas on how to accomplish it, we are all trying to work for the betterment of the American people," Cawthorn said. "I will tell you right now, that is not the case with Anthony Fauci."

"He is a punk who is trying to further his own career and make himself wealthy and famous," he continued.

"What we’re alleging is that gain-of-function research was done in that lab, and NIH funded it. You can’t get away from it — it meets your definition, and you are obfuscating the truth," Paul told Fauci on the Senate floor.

“You are implying that what we did resulted in the deaths of individuals,” Fauci responded. “I totally resent that, and if anyone is lying here, senator, it is you.”