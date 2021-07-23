Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Cawthorn says Fauci should be prosecuted if the GOP takes back Congress in 2022

By Matthew Miller
Posted by 
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dPPeO_0b65Lrtb00


R ep. Madison Cawthorn, a North Carolina Republican, wants to "prosecute" Dr. Anthony Fauci if Republicans win back Congress in 2022, he said Wednesday.

Cawthorn 's characterization of Fauci was in response to Sen. Rand Paul's clash with Fauci on Tuesday, in which both men accused each other of lying before Congress.

FAUCI AND RAND PAUL CALL EACH OTHER LIARS IN DEBATE OVER WUHAN LAB

“I'll tell you, when we take the majority back in 2022, I'll make sure consequences are doled out,” Cawthorn said. “We want to prosecute this guy to the full ability of the law, and I’ll tell you, to lie to the American people just to get your name in the news, just to get your face on the cover of books, just to get fame and fortune."

"I’ll tell you, Dr. Anthony Fauci does not deserve either fame or fortune,” he told Real America's Voice .

Cawthorn also accused Fauci of being a “pawn of the Chinese Communist Party ."

The Republican congressman called Fauci a "punk" on Tuesday.

"I normally have a great amount of respect for the people who work here on Capitol Hill, knowing that although we have different ideas on how to accomplish it, we are all trying to work for the betterment of the American people," Cawthorn said. "I will tell you right now, that is not the case with Anthony Fauci."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

"He is a punk who is trying to further his own career and make himself wealthy and famous," he continued.

"What we’re alleging is that gain-of-function research was done in that lab, and NIH funded it. You can’t get away from it — it meets your definition, and you are obfuscating the truth," Paul told Fauci on the Senate floor.

“You are implying that what we did resulted in the deaths of individuals,” Fauci responded. “I totally resent that, and if anyone is lying here, senator, it is you.”

Comments / 21

WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
120K+
Followers
47K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Rand Paul
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sen Rand Paul#Gop#Republicans#American#Real America#Nih#Senate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Capitol
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Public HealthTelegraph

Fox Hosts Hit Peak Bizarro World: Tucker Lies, Says Fauci 'Created' Covid. Cavuto Calls Him a 'Good Doctor,' 'Vilified' Like 'Lex Luthor'

The disinformation network known as Fox News recently told its viewers that Dr. Anthony Fauci is the “guy who created covid” after, mere days earlier, another host said the White House’s chief medical adviser had been unfairly “vilified” and treated as though he’s “Lex Luthor.”. On Wednesday, Fox’s Tucker Carlson...
Presidential ElectionMSNBC

Democrats want to flip 'defund the police' on Republicans. It could backfire.

The Democrats are rolling out a counterintuitive new messaging strategy in anticipation of the 2022 elections: Republicans are defunding the police. It’s an attempt by Democrats to counter attacks from the GOP about being weak on law enforcement; liberal lawmakers hope they can flip the right-wing narrative and argue that the legislative record shows the Democratic Party is in fact the fiercest ally of the police.
Congress & CourtsEsquire

Republican Congressman Chip Roy Threw a DEFCON-1 Tantrum About the House Mask Mandate

WASHINGTON—I’m back, ye pack o’bastids. The free ride is over. I haven’t been here since the first time they impeached the last guy, and if that isn’t the damndest sentence I’ve ever written about American politics, it’ll do until another one comes along. We are in the middle of the end-of-session bloodbath as Congress tries to get an infrastructure deal passed that everybody wants, and that everybody wants to kill so that they can blame everybody else for having done so next year, when it’s time to run for office again. This is the way things work when the majority in both houses is a slim one, and the minority party is perpetually seconds away from smearing mud on its face and sacrificing people to Baal.
Presidential Electionthecentersquare.com

COVID Revolt: Republicans walk out as Biden talks masking

The timing was a coincidence. The contrast, unmistakable. Reporters had gathered in the East Room Thursday afternoon for an update on the next steps the administration is planning in the coronavirus fight, and President Biden was running late. Meanwhile, congressional Republicans were in open revolt. Just minutes before Biden was slated to start talking, Rep. Chip Roy of Texas was objecting in the House.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden's bipartisan deal faces Senate gauntlet

Senators are preparing to put the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure proposal backed by President Biden through a legislative gauntlet as negotiators work to maintain, and potentially grow, their coalition. Getting the bill through the Senate would be a win for Biden and a core group of centrists who have made...
Congress & Courtsexpressnews.com

Ted Cruz shows up to vote on Capitol Hill in gym clothes

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz is running again, but it’s not for office this time. Journalists in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday spotted the junior senator from Texas darting through the halls of the U.S. Capitol in sneakers and gym clothes. In one image shared on Twitter, Cruz is contrasted in his...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Dozens of House Republicans, staffers march maskless to Senate floor to protest mask mandate

Dozens of House Republicans and their staffers marched maskless out of the House to the Senate floor in protest of the new mask mandate for the lower chamber. The lawmakers and their staffers traveled across the Capitol on Thursday to protest the fact that Capitol Police have instructed officers to arrest staffers and visitors who don't wear masks and refuse to leave the House.
Congress & Courtspbs.org

House Committee Holds First Hearing On U.S. Capitol Riot

OFFICER HARRY DUNN: (From video.) How the blank could something like this happen? Is this America?. MS. ALCINDOR: Raw and emotional testimony at the first select committee hearing on the Capitol attack. OFFICER MICHAEL FANONE: (From video.) The indifference shown to my colleagues is disgraceful. MS. ALCINDOR: Four police officers...
Foreign PolicyNew York Post

Congress passes emergency Capitol security money, Afghan aid

Congress overwhelmingly passed a $2.1 billion Capitol security bill that addresses several concerns brought about from the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and increases the number of visas for allies who worked alongside Americans in the Afghanistan war. The bill, which passed on a 98-0 vote in the Senate, includes funding...
Plain, WImadison

Plain Talk: Rand Paul's slapdown by Fauci was way overdue

Three years back I remember telling a colleague that if I was Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul's neighbor, I'd probably take a swing at him too. Paul's neighbor in Bowling Green had had enough of the congressman clearing his yard and stacking the twigs and other debris in piles next to the lot line. So as it happened again, he jumped Paul, who was wearing headphones, and tackled him to the ground.
HealthWashington Examiner

Frank Luntz is right: Get Fauci off TV

When it comes to winning over COVID-19 vaccine skeptics, there is hardly a worse messenger than Dr. Anthony Fauci. Republicans overwhelmingly see Fauci as untrustworthy. Given that Republicans account for a large share of the unvaccinated, and considering public trust for Fauci has slipped considerably with multiple groups in recent months, it makes little sense for cable and network news media to rely on the White House chief medical adviser to promote the Biden administration’s vaccination efforts.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Fox News

NYT's Bret Stephens hits Fauci in scathing op-ed: 'Covid misinformation comes from the top, too'

New York Times columnist Bret Stephens took aim at Dr. Anthony Fauci Tuesday amid the Biden administration's efforts to combat so-called coronavirus "misinformation." In a piece headlined, "Covid Misinformation Comes From the Top, Too," Stephens stressed the "misinformation saga" goes beyond "charlatans peddling fake cures and political conspiracy theories," pointing to the recent fiery clash Fauci had with Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., over whether the U.S. government funded gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology that may have led to the coronavirus outbreak.

Comments / 21

Community Policy