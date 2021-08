The Xbox Game Pass is, without question, the best deal for any gamer at the moment. When Xbox introduced the Xbox Game Pass service back in 2017, it seemed promising but redundant in a console marketplace dominated by PlayStation and its plethora of AAA exclusive games. Over the last few years, under the leadership of Phil Spencer, Xbox has not only reformed its brand image to be one of the most consumer-friendly companies but has also made Xbox Game Pass an amazing untouchable deal.