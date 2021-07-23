TL Cares: Week 10 winner announcement

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. I can’t believe it’s August. Don’t let the beauty of summer pass you by without an outdoor get-together. It seems like the days are flying by, so better get planning. My motto is the easier the better when it comes to entertaining. The more I can prepare in advance, the more time I can spend with my guests. Less is also more when it comes to hosting parties during the dog days of summer. You don’t need to serve a big meal to satisfy your guests. A well-thought-out charcuterie display, a few dips, and some other small bites can be just as delicious and more fun, enabling guests to graze all night.