TL Cares: Week 10 winner announcement

Garwood, NJ|Renna Media
Garwood Library Announces Tails and Tales Bookmark Winners
The Garwood Public Library has selected the winners of its 2021 Bookmark Contest. Garwood students in Pre-K through 8th grade were challenged to submit original bookmark designs around “Tails and Tales,” this year’s Summer Reading theme celebrating animals. The eight winning artists are Chelsea Peniche, Matteo Di Iorio, Kendall Trentacosta,...
Animals|drgnews.com
Winners announced in South Dakota CattleWomen photo contest
Cows, dogs and barns were some of the themes for winning for the first ever “Tell Us Your Beef Story” photo contest coordinated by the South Dakota CattleWomen for Beef Month. Over 50 individuals submitted photos on the SDCW social media channels to enter. Winners will be awarded Beef cards...
Lifestyle|bethpagenewsgram.com
Town announces winners of Independence Day decorating contest
The Town of Oyster Bay recently announced the winners of the Independence Day Decorating Contest, which invited residents to express their patriotism and American spirit by decorating their homes in red, white and blue around the holiday. The Town also illuminated Town Hall in those colors. “This contest unites our...
Franklin, KY|Franklin Favorite
Franklin Passport promotion winners announced
The winners of $200 Franklin-Simpson Chamber of Commerce Gift Certificates drawn from the chamber’s inaugural Franklin Passport promotion have been announced. The winners are Cassie Watwood of Franklin, Angel Parcell of Cadiz, Ohio and Sheila Nance, of Beaver Dam. The Franklin-Simpson Chamber of Commerce held the. Franklin Passport promotion June...
Clinton County, IN|Frankfort Times
Fair week closes with Dinner of Winners
The 2021 Clinton County and 4-H Fair came to a close Saturday at the end of what 4-H Extension Educator Caren Crum called a successful fair week. “I think it went really great,” Crum said. “We had cooler temperatures. We did have some rain, but on the 4-H Fair side, we are usually in an enclosed arena. I know it wasn’t the best for the carnival people, but the 4-H Fair went really well. We only had to reschedule one show (Horse & Pony Contesting), which we put on Wednesday. But, otherwise, it went great.”
Wilkes-barre, PA|Posted byTimes Leader
Rockin’ the River series closes on high note
WILKES-BARRE — Rockin’ the River’s post-pandemic return drew to a triumphant close on Friday night. The third and final installment of the po
Lifestyle|Posted byTimes Leader
Life at Full Throttle: It’s not too late for a summer party
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. I can’t believe it’s August. Don’t let the beauty of summer pass you by without an outdoor get-together. It seems like the days are flying by, so better get planning. My motto is the easier the better when it comes to entertaining. The more I can prepare in advance, the more time I can spend with my guests. Less is also more when it comes to hosting parties during the dog days of summer. You don’t need to serve a big meal to satisfy your guests. A well-thought-out charcuterie display, a few dips, and some other small bites can be just as delicious and more fun, enabling guests to graze all night.
Alpena, MI|Alpena News
Turkey winners announced
The 2021 Alpena Longbeards and Clem’s Bait and Tackle Turkey Contest winners received awards recently. Pictured below, from left to right, are Kurt Herriman of Clem’s Bait and Tackle, first-place winner Jamie Mott, and Tim Haske, Alpena Longbeards’ Turkey Club president. At right are Haske, second-place winner Gus Wirgau, and Herriman.
Goleta, CA|santaynezvalleystar.com
Teen Bookmark Contest winners announced
This spring, local teens were invited to submit a design for a bookmark based on the theme “Equity, Diversity, Inclusion: what does it mean to you?” The contest was part of the Goleta and Santa Ynez Valley Libraries’ 2021 Book to Action community reading program, which uses the graphic novel memoir “They Called Us Enemy” by actor George Takei.
Elizabeth, IL|Galena Gazette
Daily drawing winners announced for July
ELIZABETH–Winners of the Northwest Illinois Daily Drawing for July have been announced. Winners include: Jody Pauley, Pearl City; Julie Lotz, Lena; Rich Crandall, Galena; Sabine Blaum, …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved website. To continue reading, you...
