Fans Think Crosshair Will Rejoin His Squad in the 'Star Wars: The Bad Batch' Finale

This article contains major spoilers for the latest episode of Star Wars: The Bad Batch. After returning to Ord Mantell from another mission for Cid, the Bad Batch find that Cid is no longer in control of her place. Instead, there’s a Devaronian named Roland Durand of the Durand crime family, new to the Star Wars canon (which immediately makes this episode of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, titled “Infested,” a worthwhile endeavor). He’s taken over with an army of goons and intends to broker a deal with the Pyke Syndicate. Cid threatens the Bad Batch into helping rid Ord Mantell of Roland Durand. They steal the spice meant for the Pyke Syndicate, which complicates things for everyone, when it’s lost in the underground cavern system full of irlings, nocturnal creatures sensitive to light. When the Pykes are informed that Cid and the Bad Batch are the ones who stole the spice, they take Omega hostage until their spice is returned to them.