Listening Party Could've Only Happened In Atlanta

By MTV News Staff
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKanye West’s decision to host the Donda album listening party in Atlanta, which he did in front of thousands at the city’s massive Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Thursday, July 22, was spiritually symbolic in many ways. As the artist unveiled his first album since 2019’s pair of gospel LPs, the untold story became clear: of Kanye and how the Black Mecca is part of his identity, even though his brand is synonymous with Chicago where he grew up.

