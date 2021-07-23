Listening Party Could've Only Happened In Atlanta
Kanye West’s decision to host the Donda album listening party in Atlanta, which he did in front of thousands at the city’s massive Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Thursday, July 22, was spiritually symbolic in many ways. As the artist unveiled his first album since 2019’s pair of gospel LPs, the untold story became clear: of Kanye and how the Black Mecca is part of his identity, even though his brand is synonymous with Chicago where he grew up.www.mtv.com
Comments / 0