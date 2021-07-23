Listening Party Could've Only Happened In Atlanta

It was nearly 90 degrees in Atlanta, the sun stubbornly beating down on Mercedes Benz stadium as tens of thousands of people streamed into the venue for what was probably the biggest event the arena has seen in over a year, the listening event for Kanye West’s “Donda” (which, although it was played in full at the event, still had not officially dropped at the time of this article’s publication). The inside of the building was a stark contrast to the summer heat, the floor covered in white with a slight fog hanging in the air, giving the appearance of an...