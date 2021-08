The idea of super conferences has intrigued some, and frightened others, depending on if you’re a fan, an athletics director or a commissioner. But during a Saturday morning segment with Marty Smith and Ryan McGee on ESPN Radio and the SEC Network, analyst and host Paul Finebaum described what he views as the ceiling to conference realignment. McGee recalled a statement from former SEC Commissioner Roy Kramer, who predicted a decade ago that a conference like the SEC would ultimately skip over 14 teams and reach 16. But that was long before reports of Texas and Oklahoma potentially joining the SEC.