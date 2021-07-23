Cancel
Let’s hope Tony La Russa and Yermin Mercedes have a productive conversation about all this

By Bryan Fonseca
Deadspin
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChicago White Sox catcher Yermín Mercedes is back after a one-day retirement, showing up in uniform for the team’s Triple-A affiliate in Charlotte. The beginning of his Instagram post translates to: “I’m never going to give up. I lasted ten years in the minor leagues.” He later added, “Mi sueño Es Ser Un Jugador Establecido En Las Grandes Ligas,” or, “My dream is to be an established player in the major leagues.”

