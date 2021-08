CUMBERLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - Willing Hearts Inc. is a non-profit, charitable organization. This week they welcomed the new clay art studio with a grand opening celebration. The organization holds the ‘Willing Hearts Empowerment Program’, which includes free classes for anyone that falls under the category of disabled, unemployed, low-income, and retired individuals. The class totals 18 hours, and if the students enjoy it, they can come back and start selling their work. 80% of the money will be held for these students and they will be able to use it towards bills and other things.