Balenciaga Finds an Unlikely Campaign Star in Justin Bieber
For Balenciaga’s creative director Demna Gvasalia, this year has been all about firsts. Between designing a virtual dystopian gamer-verse for the Fall/Winter 2021 collection and wiping the Balenciaga Instagram clean ahead of his couture debut, it’s clear that he’s making way for the storied maison’s next chapter. Now, after releasing a new Runner sneaker, the brand has found an unlikely campaign star in Justin Bieber—and the result is as good as we expected.www.harpersbazaar.com
Comments / 0