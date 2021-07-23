Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

Balenciaga Finds an Unlikely Campaign Star in Justin Bieber

By Shelby Ying Hyde
Harper's Bazaar
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor Balenciaga’s creative director Demna Gvasalia, this year has been all about firsts. Between designing a virtual dystopian gamer-verse for the Fall/Winter 2021 collection and wiping the Balenciaga Instagram clean ahead of his couture debut, it’s clear that he’s making way for the storied maison’s next chapter. Now, after releasing a new Runner sneaker, the brand has found an unlikely campaign star in Justin Bieber—and the result is as good as we expected.

www.harpersbazaar.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Demna Gvasalia
Person
Isabelle Huppert
IN THIS ARTICLE
#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Designers & Collections
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Beauty & FashionPosted by
The Independent

Selena Gomez launches new swimwear collection inspired by her ‘aura and confidence’

Selena Gomez has launched a brand new swim collection in partnership with La’Mariette. The collection includes six styles including two tops, two bottoms, a one-piece, and a sarong, all in the brand’s “Aura” print featuring bright purples, reds, and greens.The 28-year-old singer announced the collaboration on Instagram. She wrote: “So grateful that I get the opportunity to celebrate my friends’ endeavors. My collaboration with @lamariette is out today (4 July)!”“What I love about this brand is that it celebrates women who love their bodies unconditionally giving themselves the grace they deserve. Hope you love it as much as I...
Salinas, CAKSBW.com

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin spotted at Salinas taqueria

SALINAS, Calif. — Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin were spotted at a Salinas restaurant on Thursday. Twitter user Vianca posted a short video showing the pair at Los Grullenses taqueria. Vianca said the pair declined a request for a picture. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Justin and Hailey Bieber Do Black Tie, Their Way

When Justin and Hailey Bieber decide it’s time for a style moment, the fashion world takes note. And with good reason, as evidenced by their take on black tie last night. Hours after the Biebers were spotted out in his and hers Drew House sweats, they switched to formalwear for their evening out to a gallery showing at The House on Sunset, and to celebrate Justin’s recent Freedom Art Experience concert. With Justin in a black tux from Balenciaga and Hailey sporting Alessandra Rich’s velvet and lace floor-length gown from Alessandra Rich’s fall/winter 2021 lookbook, they looked like they stepped out of an editorial.
Chicago, ILPosted by
FootwearNews

Miley Cyrus Takes the Stage in a Graphic Tee, Short Shorts & Metallic Go-Go Boots at Lollapalooza

Miley Cyrus channeled the 1980s for her Lollapoolaza performance last night in Chicago. The “Slide Away” singer took the stage during the music festival on Thursday, opting for a retro-inspired look to go along with her mullet haircut. The ensemble teamed a blue tee, reading “Roy Halston,” from brand Alled-Martinez along with coordinating blue and white short shorts.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Rebel Wilson leaves fans speechless in iconic Britney Spears outfit

Rebel Wilson looked like a bonafide popstar as she recreated an iconic Britney Spears look for her upcoming movie Senior Year. The actress donned a shimmery green off-the-shoulder top and skin-tight trousers in homage to Britney's 1999 hit (You Drive Me) Crazy. Posing in her trailer, Rebel appeared to have...
CelebritiesHipHopDX.com

DaBaby & DaniLeigh Celebrate Their Worst-Kept Secret: ‘DaBiggest’

DaniLeigh has been highlighting her baby bump on social media since she revealed her pregnancy on July 16. After sharing her latest photo on Friday (July 30) and captioning it “#DaBiggest,” the move echoed one made by her ex-boyfriend DaBaby. The on-again, off-again couple dated for a few months before...
Designers & Collectionscrfashionbook.com

Kate Moss Is The New Face Of Skims

Kate Moss is officially the new face of Kim Kardashian West's shapewear and loungewear brand, Skims. In an Instagram post, the brand announced yesterday that the fashion icon and Supermodel would serve as the new face for the brand. The model and reality TV star formed their friendship back in...
Celebritiesthebrag.com

Justin Bieber shares message of support for Simone Biles

Justin Bieber has shared a message of support for US gymnast Simone Biles, who announced her withdrawal from the women’s all-around gymnastics final at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday. Biles, who is undoubtedly one of the greatest gymnast of all time, announced her withdrawal after a further medical evaluation determined...
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Inside Hailey and Justin Bieber’s "Very Affectionate" Tropical Vacation to Mexico

Watch: Justin Bieber Defends Wife Hailey Bieber From Paparazzi. If Justin Bieber's "intentions" were to give us FOMO over his recent vacation, he succeeded. The 27-year-old pop star jetted off to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where he was joined by his wife, Hailey Bieber, and several of their friends, including music manager Scooter Braun and industry veteran Allison Kaye (to name a few).
Beauty & FashionHarper's Bazaar

Lady Gaga Steps Out in a Collared Minidress and Disco Ball Pumps

Lady Gaga added some disco fun to a glamorous look last night. The "Born This Way" singer and House of Gucci actress was photographed in Manhattan last night. Gaga stepped out in a black structured minidress by Andrew Gn, which features byzantine jeweled buttons and a detachable collar. Gaga made the dress her own by replacing the standard pointed collar with one embellished with white flowers. She finished the look with black pointed Giuseppe Zanotti pumps with disco balls on the straps, and a pair of black sunglasses.

Comments / 0

Community Policy