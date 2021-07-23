Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlanta, GA

Reporter’s Week in Review

By Amy Wenk
Posted by 
Reporter Newspapers
Reporter Newspapers
 8 days ago

In case you missed it, here’s our weekly newsletter. It goes out to our subscribers at noon on Friday. You can subscribe at our Newsletters subscription page .

Editor’s Note

Atlanta mayoral candidates met for another forum , perhaps producing one of the week’s most memorable quotes.

Speaking against an effort for Buckhead to “divorce” the city of Atlanta, candidate Felicia Moore said, “You know, with divorce comes alimony. It’s going to be a very expensive endeavor. As they say, it’s cheaper to keep her.”

In other news, kids are going back to school soon, and this week Atlanta Public Schools set its policy on masks . Like APS, DeKalb County will also require face coverings.

Other top stories included a controversial tax break in Brookhaven, a lawsuit settlement in Sandy Springs, and a deferred rezoning case in Dunwoody.

Have a great weekend!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NHd2E_0b65JWLC00

TOP STORY

Controversial $15 million tax break for new development moves forward

The City of Brookhaven is proceeding with a $15 million tax abatement for a new, multi-use project. Called Manor Druid Hills, it will sit adjacent to the future Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta campus. Read more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30fT30_0b65JWLC00

SANDY SPRINGS

Lawsuit over City Springs settled with construction company

Sandy Springs officials approved a $1.8 million settlement with Holder Construction over a lawsuit and countersuits dealing with construction of City Springs. Read more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NRyJA_0b65JWLC00

TOP 5 SOMETHING

Kirk Mellish of WSB Radio shares his top places for live music

After 30+ years on Atlanta’s News/Talk radio station, 95.5 WSB, Kirk Mellish’s last day on the air is July 30. For our new feature “Top 5 Something,” Mellish shares his favorite places to see live local music. Read More.

Here are other top stories from the week:

Vote deferred on Dunwoody Village rezoning

Brookhaven to launch first ‘Restaurant Week’

Sandy Springs seeks federal grant for PATH400 segment

Two suspects arrested in Piedmont Heights shooting

Former Dunwoody council member to run again

Latino community leader to run for Brookhaven City Council

The post Reporter’s Week in Review appeared first on Reporter Newspapers .

Comments / 0

Reporter Newspapers

Reporter Newspapers

Atlanta, GA
173
Followers
182
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

Reporter Newspapers covers Brookhaven, Buckhead, Dunwoody and Sandy Springs.

 http://www.reporternewspapers.net
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brookhaven, GA
City
Sandy Springs, GA
Brookhaven, GA
Government
Dunwoody, GA
Government
City
Druid Hills, GA
City
Buckhead, GA
Atlanta, GA
Government
City
Dunwoody, GA
Sandy Springs, GA
Government
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta Public Schools#Newsletters#Aps#Story#Children#Sandy Springs Lawsuit#Holder Construction#Wsb Radio#News Talk#Latino#Brookhaven City Council#Review
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Reporter Newspapers

Atlanta Senior Life – Weekly Newsletter

Here is the Atlanta Senior Life weekly newsletter. You can sign-up to get this in your inbox every Sunday at 7 a.m. Visit our Newsletters page for more information. It’s August!  August 1 — Happy Sunday from Atlanta Senior Life. This is our weekly newsletter. It was a hot week, and in many ways, it felt like we took […] The post Atlanta Senior Life – Weekly Newsletter appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Reporter Newspapers

Atlanta mayor issues executive order to require masks indoors

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has issued an executive order requiring masks to be worn in public places, including private businesses and establishments, while indoors in the City of Atlanta. Bottoms said the order is in response to the rising number of COVID-19 infections, the impact of the Delta variant and new CDC guidance. The […] The post Atlanta mayor issues executive order to require masks indoors appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
Brookhaven, GAPosted by
Reporter Newspapers

Brookhaven renews COVID state of emergency

Brookhaven’s COVID-19 state of emergency order will remain in effect for at least one more month.  At a July 27 meeting, the Brookhaven City Council extended the emergency order until Aug. 31. City Attorney Chris Balch said the two weeks should give the council a chance to consider how the city should move forward in […] The post Brookhaven renews COVID state of emergency appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
Sandy Springs, GAPosted by
Reporter Newspapers

Sandy Springs council meeting heats up during compensation discussion

A Sandy Springs councilmember is raising a discussion around compensation for elected officials, which caused a debate at a recent meeting. Councilmember Andy Bauman introduced a proposal during a July 20 work session to consider allowing elected officials to get the same health insurance benefits as city employees. He cited the city’s need for diversity […] The post Sandy Springs council meeting heats up during compensation discussion appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
Brookhaven, GAPosted by
Reporter Newspapers

UPDATE: Katie Dunagan files to join Brookhaven City Council race

Brookhaven resident Katie Dunagan has filed campaign contribution reports with the city of Brookhaven, signaling intent to run for the District 2 Brookhaven City Council seat this November. According to Brookhaven’s website, Dunagan filed the reports on June 30. Dunagan reported a net balance of $3,759, with $10,459 in contributions and $6,712.99 in expenditures.  Dunagan […] The post UPDATE: Katie Dunagan files to join Brookhaven City Council race appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Reporter Newspapers

Several mayoral candidates don’t support Buckhead cityhood

Five candidates running for Atlanta mayor at a July 21 forum spoke against Buckhead breaking off from Atlanta. It was just one of the topics during the Wednesday night forum, hosted by the Upper Westside Community Improvement District and Northwest Community Alliance. Watch the event here. The candidates in attendance included former Atlanta Mayor Kasim […] The post Several mayoral candidates don’t support Buckhead cityhood appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Reporter Newspapers

My Top 5 Something: Kirk Mellish of WSB Radio

After 30+ years on Atlanta’s News/Talk radio station, 95.5 WSB, Kirk Mellish’s last day on the air is July 30. For three decades, Mellish has been Atlanta’s only full-time radio meteorologist, known for his “Mellish Meter,” and training listeners that “when the weather is hellish, depend on Mellish.” The Chicago native, and North Cobb resident, […] The post My Top 5 Something: Kirk Mellish of WSB Radio appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
Sandy Springs, GAPosted by
Reporter Newspapers

Sandy Springs seeks federal grant for new PATH400 trail segment

Sandy Springs has applied for a $9.3 million federal transportation grant, which if secured, would help fund about two miles of the PATH400 trail through the city. The trail segment would run along Ga. 400, from Loridans Drive (at the city of Atlanta limits) to the Glenridge Connector.  It would provide a critical link to […] The post Sandy Springs seeks federal grant for new PATH400 trail segment appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
Sandy Springs, GAPosted by
Reporter Newspapers

ArtSS in the Open bringing new sculptures to Sandy Springs

Within the next month, nine new sculptures will be installed around the City Green at City Springs in the annual “ArtSS in the Open” competition. After a call for entries to the juried sculpture competition in the spring, 120 artists submitted their work. After review by Art Sandy Springs, the city’s Parks and Recreation and […] The post ArtSS in the Open bringing new sculptures to Sandy Springs appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Reporter Newspapers

APS to require masks for upcoming school year

Atlanta Public Schools will require masks for students and staff in all schools and buildings when the school year starts Aug. 5. That includes during all indoor activities, along with on school buses. But masks will be not required for outdoor activities and while eating in the cafeteria. Download the full rules below. The school […] The post APS to require masks for upcoming school year appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
Brookhaven, GAPosted by
Reporter Newspapers

Brookhaven to move forward with controversial $15M tax break for new development

After conflict with DeKalb County’s Development Authority, a developer is moving forward with the city of Brookhaven on a $15 million tax abatement for a new, multi-use project.  The Manor Druid Hills project, located at the intersection of Briarcliff and North Druid Hills roads, sits adjacent to the future Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta campus. The […] The post Brookhaven to move forward with controversial $15M tax break for new development appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
Sandy Springs, GAPosted by
Reporter Newspapers

Sandy Springs settles City Springs lawsuit with construction company

The Sandy Springs Public Facilities Authority approved a $1.8 million settlement with Holder Construction over a lawsuit and countersuits dealing with construction of City Springs. City Attorney Dan Lee at a July 20 meeting recommended that Mayor Rusty Paul and City Council, meeting as the authority, approve the settlement on the City Springs project. Council […] The post Sandy Springs settles City Springs lawsuit with construction company appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Reporter Newspapers

Atlanta History Center hosting Olympic events

The Tokyo Olympic Games kick off this week, coinciding with the 25th anniversary of the 1996 Games in Atlanta. To celebrate, the Atlanta History Center is hosting free watch parties, a virtual author talk and an ongoing exhibit.   Wednesday, July 21: Join a virtual conversation at 7 p.m. with Randal Roark and Michael Dobbins, […] The post Atlanta History Center hosting Olympic events appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
Brookhaven, GAPosted by
Reporter Newspapers

Latino community leader to run for Brookhaven City Council

Brookhaven resident Marco Palma has announced a bid for the District 4 seat on Brookhaven’s City Council.  Palma, who co-founded Los Vecinos de Buford Highway and was previously the president of the tenants’ rights organization, announced his bid in a July 21 press release.  “I’ve decided to give back to the community that has given […] The post Latino community leader to run for Brookhaven City Council appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
Dunwoody, GAPosted by
Reporter Newspapers

Former Dunwoody council member to run again

Former Dunwoody City Councilmember Terry Nall has announced a bid to return to the council.  Nall, who was elected to the council in 2011 and served for two terms, announced on July 20 that he will run for the District 1 post in this November’s election. The seat was formerly held by Councilmember Pam Tallmadge, […] The post Former Dunwoody council member to run again appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
Sandy Springs, GAPosted by
Reporter Newspapers

Sandy Springs hosts back-to-school pep rally, bash

Sandy Springs will be the scene for a Back-to-School Pep Rally and a Back to School Bash as parents and students prepare for the first day of classes in the Fulton County school system on Aug. 9. North Springs High hosts Back-to-School Pep Rally July 31 North Springs High School in Sandy Springs will be […] The post Sandy Springs hosts back-to-school pep rally, bash appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Reporter Newspapers

Quick Bites: Lucy’s Market expanding, new speakeasy

Lucy’s Market is expanding at Buckhead’s Andrews Square. The upscale farmers market and gift shop will add 1,000 square feet. The project will include a new customer entrance, as well as more space for products. That includes additional home décor items, more gourmet food and wine, and a new gift basket display. Kim Wilson started […] The post Quick Bites: Lucy’s Market expanding, new speakeasy appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Reporter Newspapers

Restaurants grapple with worker shortage

If you’ve been to a restaurant or fast food joint lately, you’ve likely noticed “We’re Hiring” signs. That’s because local eateries are struggling to find employees to fill positions after the pandemic shutdown. Fast food restaurants like Cook Out are offering $12 an hour, bonuses, raises, and contributing to health insurance to attract employees. On a […] The post Restaurants grapple with worker shortage appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Reporter Newspapers

Atlanta mayor announces $70 million plan to combat violent crime

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced that the Anti-Violence Advisory Council she created has delivered its recommendations for immediate and long-term actions to address the current violent crime wave happening across Atlanta. The recommendations include creating a Mayor’s Office of Violence Reduction; expanding APD’s repeat offender unit; increasing resources to APD’s license and permit team to […] The post Atlanta mayor announces $70 million plan to combat violent crime appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Reporter Newspapers

Sitting down with former Gov. Nathan Deal

There’s no retreat to the rocking chair on the front porch for former Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal. Since leaving the governor’s office in 2019, Deal, a Republican, has started a political consulting firm with former chief of staff Chris Riley and begun teaching a class in political science at the University of North Georgia. And […] The post Sitting down with former Gov. Nathan Deal appeared first on Reporter Newspapers.

Comments / 0

Community Policy