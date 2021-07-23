Reba McEntire Opens Up About Death of Band Members in Plane Crash: ‘Things Happen for a Reason’
In March of 1991, Reba McEntire would face a tragedy she’d never forget when she lost her tour manager and seven of her band members in a plane crash. On March 16th of that year, nothing would ever be the same for Reba McEntire after their private jet crashed into the side of a California mountain following one of her shows. Sadly, McEntire wasn’t informed of the fateful crash until the next day. Upon learning of the tragedy, McEntire and her husband, Narvel Blackstock, flew to Nashville.outsider.com
