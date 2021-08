When it was mostly people in blue states who were contracting COVID-19 and dying, Fox “News” presenters and talk show personalities sided with the anti-vaxxers. Now that infection and mortality rates are skyrocketing in red states, they have changed their tune. Some of their Republican congressional acolytes have done the same. The Republican governor of deep red Alabama has gone so far as to assert that it’s time to blame the surge on the unvaccinated. Better-late-than-never, these conversions should be welcomed by the rest of us.