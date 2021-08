Seattle Seahawks training camp is right around the corner with the NFL offseason almost over. We take a look at multiple position battles for the Seahawks roster like the corner spot, the #2 DT alongside Poona Ford and who will be the nickel corner between Ugo Amadi and Marquise Blair. We also look at the overcrowded strongside linebacker/edge rusher room to see who will get the most snaps out of Aldon Smith, Darrell Taylor and more. Seahawks Fans - get 40% off this AWESOME T-Shirt and Hat Combo pack: http://chatsports.com/12combo/ The Seahawks defense has been partially overhauled this year, with mainstays like KJ Wright and Shaquill Griffin gone.