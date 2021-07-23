Austin's Bunkhouse Group expands brand, will operate Carpenter Hotel

Bunkhouse Group, a hospitality company that has made its mark on Austin's South Congress Avenue, is expanding its brand to operate another hotel in Texas' capital city. Austin-based Bunkhouse is taking over management of the Carpenter Hotel, one of the city's newest properties, as well as the hotel's on-site restaurant, Carpenters Hall. The hotel and restaurant are on Josephine Street, off South Lamar Boulevard and Barton Springs Road.