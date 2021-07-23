Nature and life infuses art of Ruth Holland Waddell
Step inside the studio of Ruth Holland Waddell. Brightly lit with natural light, it’s the perfect space for an artist to create. On one side, is the work of her late husband, John Henry Waddell [Feb, 14, 1921-Nov. 27, 2019]. His sculptures are displayed along a huge wall, each having their own proper place. They showcase the varying movements of the human body, posed in such a way that they appear to be alive, even though they are coated in bronze.www.redrocknews.com
