With all the noise coming out of the Big 12, Pac-12 and commissioner George Kliavkoff would be wise to lock up the west before worrying about opportunistic Big 12 schools. While everyone is theorizing about where the rest of the Big 12 will end up following the departure of Texas and Oklahoma, however, most pundits are missing a few big fish that the Pac-12 should likely prioritize in trying to attract before the 2024-2025 school year when the Big 12 could potentially crumble.