This Hyper-Sustainable DC Restaurant Is Mid-Atlantic Local Done Right

By Emily Monaco
InsideHook
InsideHook
 8 days ago
Chef Rob Rubba had been working in professional kitchens for 17 years before, frustrated with the wastefulness plaguing the industry, he decided to make a major change. “I had this essential moment where I was like, ‘I’m gonna become a vegetarian,’” he says. He began imagining a vegetarian tasting menu of bold, enticing, exciting offerings: carrot steaks, eggplant schnitzel, earthy oyster mushrooms — all ultra-local, sustainable produce. But the menu also features one item that would make most vegetarians balk: oysters.

InsideHook

InsideHook

New York City, NY
InsideHook brings you advice and recommendations on menswear, dining, fitness, travel and more. Let us help you live your best life.

Restaurants
Mashed

The Worst Cracker Barrel Menu Item According To 32% Of People

There are 665 Cracker Barrel locations in the United States (per Scrape Hero), and sometimes it seems like there are just as many items on the menu. Founded in Tennessee in 1969, this restaurant is a destination both for road-trippers, thanks to its convenient highway proximity in 45 states, as well as a family tradition. You know what you're getting with Cracker Barrel: that porch lined with rocking chairs that will transport you, if only for a few moments, to a peaceful country home; that general store filled with nostalgic pieces of Americana and trinkets you never knew you needed, and food meant to stir up memories of your family kitchen. Most dishes at Cracker Barrel can't quite claim to be the most nutritious options, but they certainly can claim to nail that hearty, homemade goodness. The only constant question that remains is, whatever are you going to order?
Sophia, WVAndover Townsman

Accolades continue for local restaurant

China One at 128 Main St., Sophia, is no stranger to the Readers’ Choice Awards. The local favorite has a wall of them on display, dating as far back as 2009. For those certificates, owner Shirley Lin credits three things — quality food, faithful customers, and “God’s love.”. Since she...
Restaurants

Where to Dine Outside for DC Summer Restaurant Week

Summer Restaurant Week returns on Monday, August 9 through Sunday, August 15. Over 200 restaurants across the DC area are participating, offering dinner menus for $35 and/or $55 per-person, as well as $22 lunches and brunches. Given reinstated mask mandates—and hopefully pleasant summer weather—patios may be the best seats in the house. Here are 20 options with garden patios, breezy terraces, and other nice outdoor amenities.
Restaurants

Summer Restaurant Week Returns to DC in August

Summer Restaurant Week will be held this year between Aug. 9 until Aug. 15 in restaurants across the DMV, according to the Restaurant Association Metropolitan Washington (RAMW). More than 200 restaurants in D.C., Virginia, and Maryland will offer lunch, brunch, and dinner menus featuring multiple courses each. Some restaurants are...
Economyprogressivegrocer.com

Kroger Hires Grocery Pro as Mid-Atlantic President

The Kroger Co. has named Lori Raya president of its Mid-Atlantic division. Raya succeeds Paula Ginnett, who has been promoted to group VP, retail operations at Kroger’s corporate headquarters in Cincinnati. Bringing with her more than 30 years of experience in the grocery industry, Raya was most recently chief merchandising...
Cambridge, MAbostonchefs.com

Pork Done Right at PAGU

If you’re making up for lost time and many missed social occasions, why not get a group together over roasted suckling pig at PAGU? Chef Tracy Chang‘s signature recipe and tried-and-true process (roasted for ages on low heat then cranked up at the end for crispy skin) creates tender, juicy pork packed full of flavor. The Japanese tapas spot in Cambridge is currently open for indoor and outdoor dining, so you can grab a table and order their pork special, also known as cochinillo, for a group of any even number (2, 4, 6, 8, 10 etc.). Leave yourself some extra time as this delicious treat, which comes with bao, hot sauce, romesco and pickles, can take 40 minutes to prepare. Make a reservation on Resy, and snag that table!
AnimalsTexarkana Gazette

What's making mid-Atlantic songbirds sick?

WASHINGTON — A mysterious ailment has sickened and killed thousands of songbirds in several mid-Atlantic states since late spring. While scientists are still racing to confirm the cause, it seems juvenile birds may be most susceptible. The U.S. Geological Survey, which oversees responses to some natural hazards and risks, has recommended that people temporarily take down bird feeders and clean out bird baths to reduce places that birds could closely congregate and potentially spread disease.
Saint Louis, MOfeastmagazine.com

Get the recipe: Beer-Battered Fish with Remoulade Sauce from Square One Brewery & Distillery

Developing the menu for Square One Brewery & Distillery, which opened 15 years ago in St. Louis, owner Steve Neukomm was determined to perfect his recipe for fish and chips. Inspired by his time as one of the original bartenders at The Schlafly Tap Room – where he enjoyed its version of the classic brewpub entrée – Neukomm decided to use Light Squared, a golden ale brewed at Square One, in the batter for the fresh white fish as well as in the side of remoulade sauce. The signature beer lends malt character to the light, crispy batter, and the fish goes great with the hand-cut french fries and savory dipping sauce. The entire dish is well executed – a couple from the U.K. even told Neukomm that it’s the best fish and chips they’ve had since they moved to the U.S. “‘The Queen would be proud’ was their exact comment,” says Neukomm.
New York City, NY
InsideHook

We Tasted and Ranked a Bunch of Boozy Ice Pops, Because Summer

Maybe you referred to them “freezer pops” or “ice pops.” Perhaps you knew them only by brand names like Fla-Vor-Ice or Otter Pops. (Growing up in Chicago, every tube-shaped freezer treat in our household was referred to as a “pop ice,” regardless of whether it was actually of the Pop-Ice variety.) Whatever you called them, you no doubt spent a good chunk of your childhood summers begging your parents for a plastic tube of frozen sugar-water. Was there any more blissful way of cooling off after running around with your friends on a hot day than rifling through the freezer to find your favorite flavor?
New York City, NY
InsideHook

Danny Meyer to Require Vaccinations From Restaurant Staff and Diners

For many a diner, Danny Meyer’s Union Square Hospitality Group is home to their restaurant of choice — including the likes of Gramercy Tavern and Union Square Cafe. And very soon, you’ll need to show proof that you’re vaccinated if you want to eat there. In an interview with CNN on Thursday, Meyer declared the new policy, which applies to staff and diners alike.
Drinks
Atlanta Intown

Women + Wine: How the wine tasting thing goes

One of the most interesting aspects of working in wine is the process of tasting. Each week, we sit down with purveyors, winemakers, and importers to try a series of wines, sometimes it is 3 wines and sometimes it is 30. This may sound like all we do is sit around and drink all day,… The post Women + Wine: How the wine tasting thing goes appeared first on Atlanta Intown.
Drinks

The Long Island wines you need to drink before summer ends

In an effort to be seen as a “serious” wine region – whatever that means – the Long Island wine industry often pushes its red wines, often dominated by merlot, forward for the world to see. Yes. Those wines can be delicious and age-worthy. Many of my top Long Island wine experiences have been with reds. But, if thirst-quenching refreshment is what you’re looking for this summer, Long Island does those too – and does them well.
Restaurants
106.3 The Buzz

Blue Bell Bringing Us Three Flavors for National Ice Cream Month, One is Brand New

It's National Ice Cream Month and our favorite Texas ice cream company is rolling out the red carpet by bringing back two flavors and debuting something brand new. I imagine July is a popular month for ice cream. We're all looking for a way to cool off and a big scoop of ice cream is perfect on a hot summer day. Don't need to give me another reason to enjoy some, but it's apparently National Ice Cream Month. That means you're legally obligated to have ice cream as much as possible the next few weeks. That's the rules, I don't make them.
Restaurants
Mashed

Chick-Fil-A Soup: What To Know Before Ordering

Chick-fil-A is one of America's most popular fast food restaurants. The chain, founded in 1946 by Truett Cathy is known for its breaded chicken sandwiches, waffle fries, and secret sauce. The restaurant has had its share of controversies surrounding past contributions to anti-LGBTQ organizations, according to Vox, but that doesn't stop it from taking the number five spot in QSR's Top 50 Fast Food Restaurant Chains in America rankings, beating out giants like Wendy's and Burger King — even though all locations are closed on Sunday. The reason why you can't get a delicious chicken sandwich on Sunday, by the way, is so that the restaurant's employees could set aside one day to rest and worship, if they chose, according to the restaurant's site.

