This Hyper-Sustainable DC Restaurant Is Mid-Atlantic Local Done Right
Chef Rob Rubba had been working in professional kitchens for 17 years before, frustrated with the wastefulness plaguing the industry, he decided to make a major change. “I had this essential moment where I was like, ‘I’m gonna become a vegetarian,’” he says. He began imagining a vegetarian tasting menu of bold, enticing, exciting offerings: carrot steaks, eggplant schnitzel, earthy oyster mushrooms — all ultra-local, sustainable produce. But the menu also features one item that would make most vegetarians balk: oysters.www.insidehook.com
