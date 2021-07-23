Texas A&M Athletics, Grafted Unveil ‘Aggie Athlete Network’ to Boost Lifelong Athlete Outcomes
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M Athletics Department launched the ‘Aggie Athlete Network,’ an online community for current and former student-athletes, in partnership with Grafted, a Charlotte, North Carolina-based education technology company. The Aggie Athlete Network represents a groundbreaking interdepartmental collaboration among Texas A&M’s Student-Athlete Support Services, the 12th...www.kagstv.com
Comments / 0