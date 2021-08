NEWPORT, Wales — Nacho Elvira will take a six-shot lead into the final round of the Wales Open after a 5-under-par 66 put him in control at 16 under on Saturday. Its a good feeling,” he said. “But to be honest, I don’t care at the moment. I struggled a bit the last year, year-and-a-half, not with form but it’s golf - mentally, a little bit physically, battling with an injury. I’m happy playing golf again and being in the moment. To be in contention is a gift.”