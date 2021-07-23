Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Unreleased Nas Freestyle Dissing Tupac Shakur Surfaces – Listen

By Trent Fitzgerald
Posted by 
107 JAMZ
107 JAMZ
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Before Nas’ infamous lyrical feud with Jay-Z in the 2000s, the Queensbridge, N.Y. MC had to deliver some ether toward Tupac Shakur in the 1990s. A 25-year-old freestyle featuring Nas called “Real Niggas” surfaced online last month, but appears to have began making its rounds on the ’net earlier this week (July 20). On the song, the Grammy Award-winning rhymer spits lyrical darts at Tupac.

107jamz.com

Comments / 0

107 JAMZ

107 JAMZ

Lake Charles, LA
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

107 JAMZ plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Z
Person
Tupac
Person
Nas
Person
Tupac Shakur
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diss#Freestyles#The N Et#Benz#Makaveli#Unreleased Classics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Music
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Musichiphop-n-more.com

Cassidy Releases Tory Lanez Diss Song ‘Perjury’: Listen

Cassidy has put out a diss song aimed at Tory Lanez called ‘Perjury’. Many of you might think this is out of nowhere but there’s a backstory. Tory recently stopped by Funk Flex show on Hot 97 to deliver a five-minute freestyle over Cassidy’s classic track ‘I’m a Hustla’ but Cassidy wasn’t happy as he thought Tory stole some bars from one of his older freestyles.
MusicPosted by
610 Sports Radio

Nas' 2Pac diss track has surfaced, 25 years later

In a plot twist we couldn't have predicted, an unreleased song from Nas entitled "Real N****s" has surfaced and it's an apparent diss to Tupac. Though the two rappers settled their differences prior to Pac's death in 1996, "Real N****s" takes a shot at Pac midway through. Nas raps, "From tube-socks in Timbs to blue rocks and Benz / Who got the ends, the type of n**** 2Pac pretends / To all n****s who shine, guess who got revenge / I won’t showboat, my flow choke you."
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Scarface Reveals He Had Nas Rewrite A Verse Because Of Jay-Z Diss

In a matter of weeks, we got two collaborations including back-to-back verses from Jay-Z and Nas. Once was on DJ Khaled's new album and the other, on DMX's posthumous album Exodus. A decade and a half prior, no one would've ever expected either of them to be on the same track together. Their intense feud throughout the 2000s is remembered as one of the most iconic beefs in hip-hop. However, bipartisan collaborators took a risk when working with either party.
Between, GAhotspotatl.com

Scarface Says Nas’ Original Lyrics For “In Between Us” Dissed Jay-Z [Video]

When Scarface talks; the Hip-Hop community listens. During a recent interview he says his Nas was originally dissing Jay-Z on “In Between Us”. As spotted on HipHopDX the legendary MC paid a visit to the Drink Champs podcast. The appearance produced several memorable moments but one specifically has been going viral since the episode launched. During the conversation Brad revealed that the Queensbridge legend had fire for his then rival. “And Nas, the first verse he took, was some of the stuff he laid down on ‘Ether’, some of those lyrics,” he said around the two-hour and 23-minute mark. “‘I hope your wife cook your food with her period blood’ or something, you know.” Naturally N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN were taken by surprised and asked the “I Seen A Man Die” rapper to provide more context.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Breakfast Club

Drake Finds Old Laptop With Unreleased Music

Could the world be in store for some unreleased Drake songs?. Earlier this week, the Canadian rapper took to Instagram Story to share that he recently found an old laptop from his Nothing Was The Same era. “I wonder what music is on here,” Drake captioned a photo showing his...
MusicMic

Hip-hop wouldn't be the same without Biz Markie

Tributes for Biz Markie have flooded the web since the rapper’s wife announced his death at 57 years old last Friday. Multiple headers highlight Biz as a “rapper, actor and comedian,” and center his 1989 Top 10 hit “Just a Friend.” But Marcel Theo Hall was anything but a one-hit wonder. A proper ID would name him “Rap OG, Inhuman Orchestra, DJ, sneaker head, avid collector” with an option for several more descriptors. Biz was more than just the Clown Prince of hip-hop. The measure of his impact is known by industry insiders, his peers, friends, and the DJs who studied and learned from him in the music industry. Questlove gave Biz credit on an IG post for his renowned crate digging, collecting and sample nerdom. “Biz built me man,” he wrote. “In my early early stages it was Biz who taught me the REAL places to cop records….Biz taught me what cities had good digging…..Biz taught me where to collect 45s……Biz taught me where to collect 8TRACK TAPES!!” But Biz’s public legacy outside of hip hop has been largely contained to one of the most infectious sample loops and hooks ever.
MusicPosted by
107 JAMZ

Drake Confirms Certified Lover Boy Album Is Done, Sends Subliminal Shots

Drake's new album, Certified Lover Boy, is completed and ready to be released. On Friday night (July 30), Drizzy confirmed the news via the latest episode of Sound 42's Fri Yiy Friday show on Serius XM Radio, where he delivered a message to fans and apparently slipped in some subliminal shots at his foes. "Album's cooked," Drake starts. "Looking forward to delivering it to you. I hope everybody in the world is blessed. I hope everybody has their drinks, everyone's locked in. Good vibes and good energy for this weekend."
CelebritiesPosted by
XXL Mag

Video Surfaces of Travis Scott and Meek Mill Argument – Watch

Following reports of Travis Scott and Meek Mill getting into an argument at an all-white party held by Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin on the Fourth of July holiday, video footage of the incident has surfaced online. On Wednesday afternoon (July 7), a short video via the Twitter page @itswiseguyy...
CelebritiesHipHopDX.com

6ix9ine, Akademiks & Wack 100 Talk 'YAYA' Rapper's Potential Murder

Akademiks is gearing up to launch his Off The Record podcast with his first episode featuring explosive guests 6ix9ine and Wack 100. Ak finally revealed the anticipated episode will drop on August 3 and he teased another clip on Thursday (July 29) of Wack speaking on the rainbow-haired rapper’s potential murder, but 6ix9ine being unfazed by the possibility.
Musichiphop-n-more.com

Lupe Fiasco Releases Freestyle Over Jadakiss’ ‘We Gonna Make It’ — Listen

Lupe Fiasco’s name has been in the headlines a lot recently due to his back and forth with Royce 5’9″. The pair exchanged a song each and while Royce’s was more so addressing an entire situation with jabs here and there, Lupe’s was an all out diss track. You can listen to it here. While the situation is unfortunate and I wish the pair could still do the podcast together, I didn’t know if we would ever hear Lupe put a diss record out, so it was nice to hear that as a fan at least.
MusicPosted by
defpen

Tink Teams Up With Hitmaka For Her New Album, ‘Heat Of The Moment’

Chicago’s own Tink has been in the game for nearly a decade, so it’s hard to believe she’s only 26 years old. Yet, she’s rapped alongside Jay-Z, stood side by side with Timbaland in the studio and released eight mixtapes. Still, she hasn’t broken through in the way that her talent warrants. Fortunately, she’s still young and there’s time for that to all change.
MusicPosted by
107 JAMZ

Tyler, The Creator Performs Controversial Song “Tron Cat” in 2021: Watch

Tyler, The Creator put on a stirring performance at the 2021 Lollapalooza Festival, which included performing his controversial track, "Tron Cat." Tyler closed out the second day of the fest, which is taking place at Grant Park in Chicago. The Igor rapper performed a nearly one hour and 30 minute set, running through of slew of tracks from throughout his catalog. About 40 minutes into the show, Tyler performed the song "Tron Cat." Originally appearing on Tyler's debut album, Goblin, the song features lyrics that had a hand in getting the Cali rapper protested against early in his career including deplorable lines like "Rape a pregnant bitch and tell my friends I had a threesome," and “I fuck bitches with no permission.”
CelebritiesPopculture

Gonzoe, Ice Cube and Tupac Collaborator, Dead at 45

Rapper Gonzoe, who worked with Ice Cube and Tupac Shakur, was reportedly killed during a shooting in Seattle on Friday. The performer, whose real name was Ronald Moore, was part of the group Kausion, which was signed to Ice Cube's Lench Mod Records during the 1990s. He recently started a boxing league with fellow rapper Boskoe100.
Atlanta, GAVulture

Lil Durk and His Girlfriend Were in a Shootout With Home Invaders, Cops Say

Georgia police are investigating a home invasion turned shootout at rapper Lil Durk’s home in the Atlanta suburbs, Vulture has confirmed. Lil Durk, real name Durk Derrick Banks, and his girlfriend, India Cox, were at their residence in the Chateau Elan neighborhood of Braselton, Georgia, when “several unidentified individuals” entered around 5:14 a.m. Sunday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy