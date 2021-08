DENVER (CBS4) — More than 460 flights at Denver International Airport were delayed and 10 were canceled Monday, according to FlightAware.com. Airport officials in Denver initially said the delays were due to smoke and haze in the Denver metro area — and said most of the later delays were due to weather issues in other parts of the country. FILE PHOTO – UNDATED (credit: iStock/Getty Images) The delays in Denver were caused by the planes having to be spaced out due to visibility, according to Alex Renteria, public information officer for the airport. Renteria said a Federal Aviation Administration traffic management program was...