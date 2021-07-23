Groundbreaking Tuesday for $53M Point Mugu Coast Guard Air Station, Designed by Woolpert
POINT MUGU, Calif. (PRWEB) July 23, 2021. The Point Mugu Naval Base Ventura County will hold a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday, July 27, for its $53 million Coast Guard Air Station. The permanent new air station will include a 43,045-square-foot hangar facility with four bays, shops, and storage for MH65T and MH60J helicopters, as well as a 12,183-square-foot administration building.www.stamfordadvocate.com
