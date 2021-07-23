Cancel
PossibleNOW Offers Solution to Help Businesses Comply with Florida's New Telemarketing Bill CS/SB 1120

Stamford Advocate
 8 days ago

ATLANTA (PRWEB) July 23, 2021. PossibleNOW, a leading provider of customer consent, preference, and do-not-contact compliance technologies announced today a new product offering that solves for Florida’s new telemarketing bill, CS/SB 1120, that extends beyond certain limitations in the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA). The new statute limits the use...

