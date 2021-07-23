Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Gold is bullish within consolidation 7/23/21

By Moor Analytics
kitco.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn a higher timeframe basis: I cautioned on 8/16/18 the break above $1,179.7-$1,183.7 warned of renewed strength. We have seen $905.5. The break above $1,347.0 projected this upward $80 minimum, $320 (+) maximum. We have attained $744.2. On 4/2 we left a bullish reversal below. We have seen $470.7. These are ON HOLD. We held major exhaustion at $2,071.6-93.2 with a $2,089.2 high and rolled over $412.8 into the macro bearish correction warned about. The trade below $2,043.6 has brought in $366.2. The trade below $1,915.7 brought in $238.3 of pressure. The trade below $1,879.3 brought in $129.2 of pressure. On 6/14 we left a large bearish reversal above that warned of pressure for days/weeks—we have seen $115.8 of this so far. These are ON HOLD.

www.kitco.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commodities Trading#The Gold Bitcoin#Energy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Commodities
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Gold
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Marketskitco.com

Gold surprises investors this week

Gold surprised many investors this week, rising to a strong resistance point of $1,830 an ounce following the Federal Reserve's interest rate announcement. Here's a look at Kitco's top three stories:. 3. Gold price jumps back above $1,800 as Fed's Powell says the U.S. is ways away from 'substantial further...
Marketskitco.com

Bitcoin is in a Bullish Correction

On a higher timeframe basis: We held exhaustion above at $64,735-$66,145 with a $65,520 high, which I said could roll this into a correction exceeding $11,000—we have seen $36,720 so far, but this ‘correction’ also has a trending structure to it. The decent break below $59,740-685 I said would warn of pressure to come in. We have seen $30,885 of this so far. The decent trade below $53,965 (+10 per/hour) projects this downward $4,300 minimum, $6,700 (+) maximum. We attained $25,155. The decent trade below $47,535 (+25 per/hour) projected this downward $3,600 minimum, $10,600 (+) maximum. We attained $18,725 before short covering off the low. These are now ON HOLD.
Metal Miningkitco.com

Yamana increases gold production 32% in Q2, ups dividend

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The company said that its gold production in Q2 2021 was 217,402 ounces, a 32% increase over Q2...
Traffickitco.com

Crude oil is bullish and on verge of breaking above another key formation 7/23/21

On a macro basis: On 4/29/20 we left a bullish reversal below—we have seen $61.61 from that open at $15.37 in the (N20). On 5/5/20 we left a medium-term bullish reversal below. We have seen $53.53 from $23.45. We held exhaustion below with a $34.04 low and rallied $42.94. On 11/16/20 we left a bullish reversal below. We have seen $34.66. The decent trade above $52.24 (+.5 of a tic per/hour) has brought in $24.74 of the strength warned about above. The break above $57.45-8.02 projects this upward $56 minimum, $110 (+) maximum. We have attained $18.96. The decent trade back above $64.73-98 (+.8 of a tic per/hour) warned of decent renewed strength--we have seen $12.20. All of the formations above are ON HOLD.
Marketskitco.com

Bitcoin is projected higher 7/23/21

On a higher timeframe basis: We held exhaustion above at $64,735-$66,145 with a $65,520 high, which I said could roll this into a correction exceeding $11,000—we have seen $36,720 so far, but this "correction" also has a trending structure to it. The decent break below $59,740-685 I said would warn of pressure to come in. We have seen $30,885 of this so far. The decent trade below $53,965 (+10 per/hour) projects this downward $4,300 minimum, $6,700 (+) maximum. We attained $25,155. The decent trade below $47,535 (+25 per/hour) projected this downward $3,600 minimum, $10,600 (+) maximum. We attained $18,725 before short covering off the low. These are now ON HOLD.
Marketskitco.com

Gold is bearish within macro bearish correction 7/19/21

On a higher timeframe basis: I cautioned on 8/16/18 the break above $1,179.7-$1,183.7 warned of renewed strength. We have seen $905.5. The break above $1,347.0 projected this upward $80 minimum, $320 (+) maximum. We have attained $744.2. On 4/2 we left a bullish reversal below. We have seen $470.7. These are ON HOLD. We held major exhaustion at $2,071.6-93.2 with a $2,089.2 high and rolled over $412.8 into the macro bearish correction warned about. The trade below $2,043.6 has brought in $366.2. The trade below $1,915.7 brought in $238.3 of pressure. The trade below $1,879.3 brought in $129.2 of pressure. On 6/14 we left a large bearish reversal above that warned of pressure for days/weeks—we have seen $115.8 of this so far. These are OFF HOLD.
Marketskitco.com

Gold, silver see modest price corrections after good gains Thurs

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are a bit weaker in early U.S. dealings Friday, on normal corrective pullbacks from solid gains posted Thursday. Both metals’ bulls have had a good trading week. August gold futures were last down $3.30 at $1,827.90 and September Comex silver was last down...
Businesskitco.com

Dollar uptick stalls gold's Fed-inspired rally

July 30 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged off a two-week high on Friday, with a firmer dollar stalling the precious metal's rally after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reassured investors the central bank would remain accommodative for the time being. Spot gold fell 0.2% to $1,824.43 per ounce by...
Currencieskitco.com

Bitcoin daily chart alert—Bulls have a good week

(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar are lower in early U.S. trading Friday, on some more chart consolidation after prices Wednesday and hit a five-week high. The bulls still have the overall near-term technical advantage and have had a very good trading week. The bulls are also working on a price uptrend on the daily chart. Stay tuned!

Comments / 0

Community Policy