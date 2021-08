The Barton Community College Foundation Board has chosen to recognize the entire Vink family with the “Old Bill Honorarium” at its annual Big Benefit Auction, which is set for 6 p.m. Aug. 28 at the Great Bend Columbus Club and is themed “Life’s a Beach.” The honorarium allows auction attendees to donate to a scholarship in the honoree’s name, to be awarded for the 22-23 academic year.