WOOD RIVER – Illinois residents will now be able to drop off their household hazardous waste for free at a new collection site that is scheduled to open on Saturday. The new collection facility is located at 249 N. Old St. Louis Rd. in Wood River and aims to service up to 400 households at each collection event held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the first Saturday and third Friday of each month.

12 DAYS AGO