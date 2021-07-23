Cancel
Behind Viral Videos

TikTok Is Loving This Simple Hot Dog Picnic Hack

By Lisa Curran Matte
Mashed
 8 days ago
Hot dog lovers around the globe are knocking their noggins in disbelief at the sheer genius of one man's simple picnic hack. TikTok user Andrew Ramsay turned the TikTokverse on its head when he posted a video of himself pulling a hot dog out of a hot water-filled thermos and popping it into a bun. "Well guys, after 34 years I thought I'd seen it all, but then Jill's mum hits me with this lifehack at the picnic today," he says in the video. "Hot dogs. You don't need a barbecue. Just a flask and some hot water." The video quickly went viral (via The World News) garnering hundreds of thousands views in short order. That's no small feat given Ramsay's modest following of just over 400.

Uncrustable sandwiches are sure to bring back a blast of nostalgia for people of a certain age. The prepared peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, which were released by Smuckers in 1995, come in a package with the crusts — notoriously the most unappetizing part of a sandwich, for some people — already cut off. While many of us may simply remember the sandwiches fondly for saving us the work of cutting off the crust ourselves, it seems the new generation has some more innovative ideas for the classic Uncrustable sandwich.

