Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

‘She Was Treated Like Garbage’: Ohio Man Shot His Pregnant Girlfriend in Back of Head During Family Party, Prosecutor Says

By Alberto Luperon
Posted by 
Law & Crime
Law & Crime
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

An Ohio man has been indicted for allegedly shooting his pregnant girlfriend in the back of the head last week. Antonio Wilcox, 37, faces one count of aggravated murder, one count of murder, one count of felonious assaults, one count of involuntary manslaughter, and one count of having weapons under disability, said the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office on Friday in a statement obtained by Law&Crime. The suspect killed Michelle McDonald, 31, and her daughter Aaliyah McCoy, authorities said.

lawandcrime.com

Comments / 0

Law & Crime

Law & Crime

New York City, NY
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.

 https://lawandcrime.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hamilton County, OH
Crime & Safety
State
Ohio State
County
Hamilton County, OH
City
Hamilton, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Deters
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Disability#Family Party#Mcdonald#Cincypd#Wlwt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Pregnancy
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
Law & Crime

‘Stop Reaching for It, Dude!’: NYPD Says Video of Alleged Gang Member Shooting Lieutenant in Ankle Proves Officers Showed ‘Incredible Restraint’

The New York Police Department on Saturday released video of the shooting of a lieutenant who was among at least four officers struggling to subdue a suspect. The suspect was in turn reaching for a gun during an arrest. The lieutenant, a member of the NYPD’s 42nd Precinct, was shot in the ankle, the department said on Twitter. The 42nd Precinct covers approximately one square mile of the Bronx.
Public SafetyPosted by
Law & Crime

A Year After Finding Man’s Decomposed Body, Feds Accuse Six of Kidnapping, Tying Up, Cutting, and Shooting Him

A little more than a year after authorities found a 41-year-old man’s badly decomposed body in the woods, a federal grand jury indicted six people on Thursday in connection with his murder. The indictment contains gruesome details of a conspiracy to kidnap Michael James Hall, whom prosecutors describe being tied, cut up, beaten and then shot.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
Law & Crime

Missing Pennsylvania Woman’s Car Was Found Three Weeks After She Disappeared — What to Know

A missing woman’s car has been found weeks after she disappeared amid a night with friends. 26-year-old Cassandra “Casey” Johnston‘s silver 2016 Ford Focus was found in Northeast Philadelphia on Saturday evening off Woodhaven Road, investigators said in an NBC Philadelphia report. It is unclear if authorities found any sign of her actual whereabouts.
Monroe County, NYPosted by
Law & Crime

Daughter Allegedly Recorded N.Y. Woman Asking Family If They Were ‘Willing to Die’ Before Suspect Slammed Minivan into Pole, Killing Husband

On July 4, an argument between spouses ended with the husband dead–the result of a car crash authorities say was intentional. “Are you ready to die?” Jennie Clark, 42, allegedly asked her family as she threatened to slam their minivan into a tree while she drove them back home just after midnight that Sunday. “Do you want to die?”
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
Law & Crime

Despite Not Firing the Gun, Woman Charged in Murder of Man Shot and Killed by Her Boyfriend Outside Cheesesteak Joint in Philadelphia

The girlfriend of a Pennsylvania man accused of murdering a New Jersey man in a popular Philadelphia cheesesteak shop has also been charged in the slaying as of Tuesday. Jamie Frick, 36, stands accused of murder and tampering with evidence over the July 22 shooting death of 23-year-old David Padro, Jr. (others have reported his age as 22), who hails from the city and county of Camden, N.J.
Indiana StatePosted by
Law & Crime

Indiana Man Dismembered 67-Year-Old Woman During ‘Botched Robbery,’ Put Her Body Parts in a Suitcase, and Returned to the Scene a Day Later: Police

Melody Gambetty, 67, was found dead and dismembered inside of her own Indiana home on Tuesday morning by firefighters and police. Authorities believe she was the victim of a robbery gone wrong. “Yesterday’s crime scene, in my 23 years, is probably one of the most horrific we’ve been involved in,”...
California StatePosted by
Law & Crime

‘No One Apparently Heard the Gunshot’: California Man Charged with Attempted Murder and Murder in Shooting of TikTok Star and Friend During Violent Horror Movie

An arrest has been made in the shooting that left TikTok star Anthony Barajas, 19, critically injured and Barajas’s friend, Rylee Goodrich, 18, dead at a southern California movie theater earlier this week. Joseph Jimenez, 20, stands accused of one count of murder in the death of Goodrich after detectives...
Virginia StatePosted by
Law & Crime

Va. Man Gets Life in Prison and Then Some After Bludgeoning His Young Wife with a Hammer, Smothering Her Infant Child to Death

A Virginia man is on track to spend the rest of his natural life behind bars after admittedly killing his much-younger wife’s infant child. Dennis Chambers, 61, was sentenced to life in prison by a Gloucester County court on Tuesday. He was also dealt a 40-year sentence for the concomitant bludgeoning of his wife with a hammer.
Texas StatePosted by
Law & Crime

Texas Woman Who Claimed Self-Defense and Allegedly Changed Her Story Charged with Murder in Shooting Death of Homeless Woman

A Houston woman has been charged with murder after shooting and killing a homeless woman and originally claiming self-defense. Christine Fesus, 34, stands accused of murder in the first degree in the death of 36-year-old DeAndrea Citizen, who was shot and killed outside of a Food Town grocery store in the unincorporated suburban areas of Harris County late Sunday evening.
Wisconsin StatePosted by
Law & Crime

Wisconsin Quarry Triple Homicide Described as ‘Targeted Act.’ Police Believe the Killer Knew the Victims.

Three men recently found dead in a Wisconsin quarry are believed to have known their killer–who allegedly murdered them in what police say was a “targeted act.”. The bodies of Peng Lor, 24, Nemo Yang, 24, and Trevor Maloney, 23 were discovered during the early morning hours on Friday by two workers at the Milestone Materials quarry in Hamilton, Wisc.

Comments / 0

Community Policy