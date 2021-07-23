‘She Was Treated Like Garbage’: Ohio Man Shot His Pregnant Girlfriend in Back of Head During Family Party, Prosecutor Says

An Ohio man has been indicted for allegedly shooting his pregnant girlfriend in the back of the head last week. Antonio Wilcox, 37, faces one count of aggravated murder, one count of murder, one count of felonious assaults, one count of involuntary manslaughter, and one count of having weapons under disability, said the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office on Friday in a statement obtained by Law&Crime. The suspect killed Michelle McDonald, 31, and her daughter Aaliyah McCoy, authorities said.